Millie Bobby Brown Channels Gwyneth Paltrow With Iconic Sheer Beaded Dress at Latest Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown scored 10s all across the board with her latest look, a dress that channeled a memorable Gwyneth Paltrow fashion moment from the ‘90s. Glammed from head to toe in exquisite style, she was certainly amongst the best dressed at the premiere of The Electric State in Madrid, Spain.
Brown wore a pale baby-blue ensemble made from Giorgio Armani. The dress is filled with see-through lace, with intricate designs throughout, breaking it up. She sported a navy blue silk shawl, charmingly draped down her arms. As if the outfit wasn’t already stunning enough, the dangle earrings she paired with this piece were a fabulous moment. Another standout of her latest red carpet look was her blonde hair, styled in gorgeous loose curls.
The 21-year-old actress mirrored Paltrow’s memorable look from the New York premiere of Shakespeare in Love in 1998, proving that true style transcends time. Paying homage to the fashion icon who came before her just goes to show how much fun Brown is having in her new blonde era. Naturally, fans can’t wait to see what she wears next as she continues to promote her new Netflix movie.
As her fans would agree, this era is everything they could’ve ever asked for, as it also comes with the Stranger Things actress unapologetically herself no matter what the world thinks of her.
Also this week, Brown had to stand against haters who shared their opinions on her appearance. Relentless, hurtful comments about how aged she looks with her blonde hair continue to flood social media. Fortunately, British Vogue rightfully called out these comments with a powerful article titled “No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks,” to which the actress was quick to repost on her Instagram story with a simple yet effective “thank you.”
The Spain-born British actress has endured unneeded opinions about her appearance since she was a child. Now that she’s older, she shows no hesitation in shutting down the nonsense. “Women grow!! not sorry about it :),” Brown wrote on her Instagram story in January.
Whether the world likes it or not, Brown will continue to remain unbothered by her haters, choosing to walk with her head held high in her Armani dress rather than concern herself with what doesn’t matter. As she should.