Millie Bobby Brown Serves Pamela Anderson Vibes With Blonde Messy Bun at ‘The Electric State’ Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown turned heads at The Electric State premiere just days after a show-stopping satin peach Louis Vuitton look at the SAG Awards. The 21-year-old, who celebrated her milestone birthday with a fun tropical getaway to Turks and Caicos last week, stars in the highly anticipated sci-fi adventure film releasing on March 14.
The actress, who plays the lead role of Michelle in the Netflix adaptation of the novel by Simon Stålenhag, graced the red carpet in a stunning and dramatic ensemble from London-based brand Annie’s Ibiza.
The bedazzled antique-inspired dress featured a super cinched waist and extravagant over-exaggerated hips with draping details and a subtle mermaid silhouette. The top half featured a low square neckline with short sleeved ultra-cropped matching shoulder pads layer on top. She accessorized with a few jewelry pieces from De Beers and the entire look was styled by fashion guru Ryan Young.
Hairstylist Pete Burkill channeled major Pamela Anderson vibes with a bouncy, tousled voluminous bun with several face-framing pieces left loose and curled. As for her glam, it obviously had to match the futuristic, eclectic vibes of the dress. Makeup artist Buster Knight gave the Spain-born and London and Florida native a shimmery metallic blue eye moment, glossy pink lips, feathered brows and wispy lashes.
The Enola Holmes star, who is best known for her breakout role on Stranger Things, walked the carpet hand-in-hand with her husband Jake Bongiovi. The power couple began dating in 2021, got engaged in 2023 and tied the knot secretly in May 2024.
In a recent Vanity Fair cover story, Brown shared that The Electric State came at the right time and had “everything” she was looking for. The feeling was certainly reciprocated by the team behind the camera.
“There’s not a lot of teenage girls who have the depth of acting experience that Millie has,” said director Anthony Russo. “We needed somebody who’s a supremely skilled, trained, talented actor at a young age. Millie is uniquely positioned in that place because of the vast amount of work she’s been able to do.”
The film, set in an imaginary 1990s, explores humanity’s struggle to stay truly connected in an era increasingly dominated by AI and evolving technology. “We do feel like the fantasy space is a great space to process difficult things. We’re in a period of exciting possibilities, where technology can connect us to other human beings in ways that it never could before,” he explained. “But it’s also creating dangers, addictions, and questionable behavior between people. Schools are just getting to the place right now where they’re starting to ban cell phones.”