Kelsey Merritt Attends Paris Games in Patriotic Style and Best Bright White Knit
While U.S. Olympic athletes are putting on a show on the courts, fields and tracks in France, the celebrities in attendance are busy putting on their own performance with incredible spectator style. The weeks-long international sporting event has brought out the best in every high-profile attendee, who have donned their best gowns, sleek suiting and stylish streetwear for their cameos in Paris.
The latest to do it is American model Kelsey Merritt. Given that Ralph Lauren is the official outfitter of Team USA and she is a staple model for the brand, it was only fitting that she would make an appearance at the games dressed in her best from the American designer.
For an afternoon on the ground in Paris, Merritt stepped out in a pair of navy linen pleated shorts, which she paired with a matching bralette, a classic brown belt and a white Ralph Lauren handbag. But the best part of the look was the white Team USA knit that the model styled casually over her shoulders.
If we could describe Merritt’s style in a few words, we would say simplistic, but sleek. She’s into neutral colors, simple silhouettes and classic accessories. Her look in Paris had all of that and more.
With a few days of sporting events remaining in France, we don’t think the U.S. has seen its last gold medal—and we don’t think we’ve seen the last of the good spectator style, either. We’re sure Merritt, at least, has more fashion in store for her French adventure.