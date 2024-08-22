This Classy Timeless One-Piece Loved by Model Kelsey Merritt Screams Quiet Luxury
Kelsey Merritt’s go-to monochrome, quiet luxury-inspired personal style has made it all the way to Mykonos. While the locals as well as American and European tourists will often be seen in very minimalist florals or blue and white hues, the SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in the Bahamas in 2019 and posed for the franchise three years in a row, won’t be swayed. On her latest boat day sailing through the Agean Sea, the 27-year-old model tapped one of her favorite swimwear brands and donned the most stunning, sleek black one-piece featuring a super sophisticated and cute white trimming.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Just like the Monday Swimwear website says, the “Ravello One-Piece is the epitome of sporty elegance.” Shop more at mondayswimwear.com.
Ravello One Piece - Black/Ivory $172 (mondayswimwear.com)
The Phillippines native and Los Angeles resident completed the look with white linen tailored pants, a chic dark belt and a black knit sweater tossed over her shoulders. She posed on the end of a boat deck, showing off her long, lean legs and phenomenal sense of fashion. The former Victoria’s Secret angel accessorized with oversized black sunglasses, square-shaped textured gold earrings and chunky gold rings.
This isn’t the first time Merritt has shared her love for the brand (that is also a staple in Alix Earle, Sixtine and Lorena Durán’s summer wardrobes. Earlier this summer, while on a photo shoot with David Yarrow in Capri, Italy, she donned the Cala Roja Top - Black/Ivory ($100) from the brand’s classy black and white “signature collection.”