Naomi Osaka Doubled Down on Edgy Cottagecore Aesthetic in Frilly Pre-US Open Match Look
For the last Grand Slam of the calendar season, Naomi Osaka wanted to make a little bit of a statement. Well-known for her fashion sense (on top of her incredible professional tennis career), the 26-year-old decided it was time to blend her two passions at this year’s US Open in New York.
It all started with her first round walk up. She entered the Louis Armstrong Stadium court for her matchup with No. 10-seeded Jeļena Ostapenko in an outfit that was a clear callout to Brat summer. Her lime green look featured a pleated mini skirt, frilled edges and white bows.
But it was her pre-match warmups that really caught our eye. Over her match look, Osaka wore a flared tulle wraparound skirt and cropped white jacket with a giant green bow in back.
In the second round, the Japanese professional athlete doubled down on the cottagecore aesthetic. Osaka ditched the lime green (the hue of Brat summer) for a more muted tone. She stepped out in a black and white outfit identical to her first round look in style (if not color). Like the first time around, her warmups featured oversized bows and tulle. The black dress and shoes that she wore for the matchup with Czech pro Karolína Muchová likewise mimicked her lime green look, featuring pleats, frilled edges and white bows (both oversized and dainty).
Unfortunately, Osaka wasn’t able to pull out the second round win in her first US Open back since 2022. But she certainly put on a show with her style—and we would expect nothing less from the fashion icon.