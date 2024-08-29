Naomi Osaka Proves Her Gen Z Style Icon Status With Cutest Brat-Inspired US Open Look
Naomi Osaka has officially touched down at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where she dominated in the first round of the US Open. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion defeated Latvian player Jelena Ostapenko and is headed to the second round at 7 p.m. this evening.
During her fierce rally on Tuesday afternoon, the 26-year-old proved she’s certainly a member of Generation Z and she’s up to date on all the latest trends. The one-time SI Swimsuit model donned an all-green ensemble, inspired by the Charli XCX-coined Brat summer style and nailed her on-court play. The model tapped activewear designer Yoon Ahn, who partnered with Nike, for both her practice session ensemble and game day look. She showed off both adorable sets after the fact on Instagram.
In the cover snap, the Japanese athlete was photographed from above as she donned a high-neck, lime green frilly tennis dress featuring a white waist panel and lots of feminine ruffles on the sleeves and skirt. In the following pic, Osaka arrived on court in a super fun ballerina-coded look, featuring a puffy green skirt with a white mesh tutu layer underneath. On top, she rocked a white cropped windbreaker with a huge green satin bow at the back, and a matching green visor.
“NY I love you but you already knew that ☺️🎀💚,” the mom of one, who welcomed daughter Shai last July, wrote in her caption.
“Outfit is giving brat summer 😍😍😍 3600000,” Kellon Williams chimed in the comments.
“We love you.. but you knew that already😉😘,” Mikaela Shiffrin added.
“Winning with a bang (and a bow). You make us proud 💚,” the official Nike Women IG account wrote.
“So psyched to be cheering you on in person again - welcome back!! 🎀🇯🇵🇭🇹👑,” one fan gushed.