Nelly Korda Goes Full Cool Girl Chic With Black Bomber, Mini Skirt Alongside Sister Jessica
It’s (hopefully) time to take a break with family for Nelly Korda as we quickly approach the holidays. The professional athlete, who is currently the No 1. female golfer in the world, has been absolutely crushing it this year. After taking home her whooping seventh LPGA Tour win of the year—making it her 15th total—you’d guess she’d maybe want to take a breather. But the 26-year-old, who’s set to make her SI Swimsuit debut in 2025, simply doesn’t stop, and even just competed in the Grant Thornton Invitational in Naples, Fla. last weekend. And while she and partner Daniel Berger didn’t come in first place, they still took home cash earnings.
Still, Korda has managed to sneak in some well-deserved R&R amid her time on the green, jetting off to Hawaii to enjoy a vacation alongside friend and tennis player Klara Mrčela earlier this month. And as we inch closer to the end of the year, the Florida native is spending time with her sister and fellow pro golfer, Jessica Korda. To document their night out, the pair took to Instagram to share a photo that displayed their warm-weather attire and stunning smiles. Posing close together, it’s hard to even tell them apart! While Jessica opted for a leather jacket, brown jeans and a white bag, Nelly went all-black, leaning into a wintery aesthetic, rocking a black shirt, black bomber jacket with hints of a varsity style and black pleated mini skirt. She completed her look with a black headband.
We know she looks great in tennis ‘fits, but Korda is seriously making a case for tennis fashion with her skirt below.
“BFFL 🫶,” Korda captioned the sweet shot to her 1 million followers. Of course, the rare look at the athlete off the green was quick to get her fans excited, with one writing, “Beautiful!!!”
“My favorite sisters ❤️🔥❤️,” said another.
“boy y’all look alike 😍,” another fan wrote—which we certainly agree with.
“Hope you are having fun relaxing and taking some down time 🏌️⛳🏌️,” a third added, which is another sentiment we feel as well.
The outing, which seemed to have come during the Grant Thornton Invitational weekend, was also documented by Jessica, who took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their time at the Tiburón Golf Club. “One of my favorite weeks of the year💜,” Jessica, who is five years Nelly’s senior, wrote. “So sad this week is over. Huge thank you to @grantthorntonusa for a great week of truly growing the game of Golf @grantthorntoninv . I had so much fun doing some players interviews for you guys. Can’t wait for next year… 👀 maybe I’ll finally play 👀.”
Seeing both sisters compete in a tournament together would definitely be one worth watching.