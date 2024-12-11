Nelly Korda Unwinds in White Swimsuit on Much-Deserved Vacation Ahead of Grant Thornton Invitational
It’s an amazing time to be Nelly Korda. The athlete, who is currently ranked the No. 1 female golfer in the world and won the LPGA Tour Player of the Year award in November, has accomplished so much and still has so much ahead of her. Beginning her pro career nearly a decade ago in 2016, the 26-year-old Florida native has been particularly successful in 2024. In addition to her Player of the Year award, she was also honored with the Rolex Annika Major Award and won her seventh LPGA Tour of the year—making her total win count a whopping 15. And while there’s only a few weeks left of the year, Korda still has more to show on the green, competing in the Grant Thornton Invitational this weekend.
Before Korda participates in this week’s tournament, however, she’s taken some time for a much-deserved break, jetting off to Kona, Hawaii with tennis player Klara Mrčela for some rest and relaxation. We don’t get to see the athlete unwind very often—she’s typically very busy with her sport, of course—but this fun-loving, relaxed side of her is certainly a great one.
Nelly Korda and Klara Mrčela vacation together in matching swimsuits
In the photo carousel below, Mrčela shared gorgeous shots from their dreamy tropical getaway, featuring the green and blue scenery, the twosome’s beachy ‘fits, and delicious-looking food. If you scroll to the seventh photo, you’ll see the two friends posing for a selfie, matching in white string swimsuits. Wearing dark shades to keep the sun out, they looked perfectly stylish for the trip.
“Postcards from Kona 🌺🐚🤍,” Mrčela shared in her caption to her 121,000 followers.
If you scroll to the 13th entry in the post above, you’ll catch another glimpse at Korda, this time rocking a simple white Nike sleeveless top and relaxing near the water. Needless to say, this looks to be a picturesque trip, making for a wonderful break in the golf schedule before the new year.
Korda, who will be making her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 magazine after posing for photographer Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Florida last month, is on her way to the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Fla. next. As reported by Sports Illustrated, the Grant Thornton Invitational is a mixed-gender tournament consisting of 16 teams of two, and Korda is set to play with Tony Finau, 35. The inaugural event took place last year and saw Lydia Ko and Jason Day as winners.
We’re wishing Korda the best of luck at her next golf tournament this weekend, though we don’t think she needs it!