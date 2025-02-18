Nelly Korda Shows Off Piercing Blue Eyes in Matching Blue Pinstripe Dress for BFF’s Birthday
There’s nothing quite like finding the perfect dress to go with any occasion. This sentiment can be held for professional golfer Nelly Korda with her latest Instagram snaps featuring a super stylish casual dress that just so happens to complement her bright ocean-blue eyes.
Korda—who was photographed for her upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut last November in Boca Raton, Fla.—recently sported a navy blue and white pinstripe dress for the celebration of her close friend, tennis player Klara Mrčela’s birthday. The dress stops around her knees, allowing for a breezier vibe as a way to stay cool during warm weather.
In addition to the dress, the athlete went with a classy dark-colored headband, giving this piece a very preppy style that is simply timeless. The headband pushed back the majority of her gorgeous blonde hair while also letting two strands stay at the front and center. Her hoop earrings and a watch also paired perfectly well with the dress.
Friends who slay the fashion scene together stay together, so it’s safe to assume that Korda and Mrčela are destined to be besties for life.
Along with flicks of her pinstripe dress, this photo dump includes many other places Korda and Mrčela have traveled such as snowy mountains for a quick ski session and Paris to see the Eiffel Tower. But, even when her best friend is not by her side, that doesn’t stop Korda, who is currently ranked the no. 1 female golfer in the world, from traveling all over.
From the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where Korda won her very first gold medal to various locations in the United States playing for the LPGA Tour, her successful career has led her to all sorts of places. This year, being a pro golfer led her back to her hometown in Bradenton, Fla., a place where she received nothing but love when she returned to deliver a proper display of very skillful golfing.
In Bradenton, she struck a par-3 for her seventh hole at the country club, and she achieved this accomplishment in the presence of golf analyst legend Paul Azinger who reportedly looked on fondly and celebrated as she did her thing. All of her accomplishments speak to just how far this 26-year-old star will go.
The next stop during the 2025 LPGA Tour is the Honda LPGA Thailand starting Feb. 20, though Korda is not expected to attend the tournament overseas.