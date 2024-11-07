Nelly Korda Dons Bright White Triangle Two-Piece for Impressive SI Swimsuit Debut
The news is officially out: LPGA golfer Nelly Korda is one of your newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models. Given her track record on the course, including her in the 2025 issue of the magazine really was a no-brainer.
If you’re not familiar with her résumé, let us break it down for you. Since turning pro in 2016, Korda has orchestrated an atmospheric rise to her current position as the No. 1 golfer in the world. The route to the top hasn’t exactly been uniform, but it has been incredibly impressive. Some of the highlights include her first LPGA Tour title in 2018 at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and five consecutive tour wins in 2024 (becoming only the third female golfer to claim so many consecutive victories).
And that’s only a snapshot. At just 26 years old, Korda has already notched 14 wins on the LPGA Tour, placing her solidly in the top 50 female golfers with the most wins on tour. And she’s only just getting started, too.
To commemorate her impressive performance on the course this season (and her history-making string of wins), the LPGA Tour named her the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year earlier this week.
And that wasn’t the only big thing that the Florida native accomplished this week, either. Just two days before the tour announced Korda was the winner of the prestigious award, the athlete took to the beaches of Boca Raton, Fla. for her debut photo shoot with SI Swimsuit.
Though the full roundup of photos isn’t set to come out until the spring, we do have an outtake to share from the day—which only proves that the pro golfer really can do it all. Dressed in a stunning white triangle swimsuit from Vitamin A Swim, she took to the beaches of the East Coast destination on Nov. 2 to pose for photographer Ben Horton.
The photo shoot was a roaring success. And until the magazine launch in May, you’ll just have to take our word for it. But, in the meantime, the following photo can serve as proof. Korda was a natural on the beaches of the Florida town—much as she’s a natural on the links.
2024 (and the last week, in particular) has been a big one for the golfer already, but she’s not done yet. With a few tournaments left on the LPGA schedule, Korda will have a few more chances to prove her impeccable talent. And we have no doubt she’ll do just that.