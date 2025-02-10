Nicole Williams English Is a Total Beach Babe in Ab-Bearing Thong Bikini Video
Nicole Williams English didn’t want her trip to Jamaica to end so soon after her recent SI Swimsuit photo shoot, so this beautiful model is already sharing a throwback from the quick getaway, seeing her enjoy the warm weather while wearing a showstopping outfit that would make anyone envious.
The 2023 SI Swim Rookie of the Year took to Instagram to let her fans know that she’s not only privy to how to balance work and fun but that she also knows how to put together a dope outfit. She paired together a tied-up Adidas sportswear jersey with a zebra print thong bikini to create the ultimate casual beach look. Her hair, laid back with a pair of sunglasses, only further cemented just how relaxed yet sophisticated she was during her trip.
View Williams English’s Instagram post here.
Set to the song “Is This Love” by Bob Marley & The Wailers, Williams English walked out of her room sipping on a cup of tea. “Tea, tan, and ocean plans. ☕☀️🌊🇯🇲,” she wrote in the caption of the post shared with her 2.3 million followers.
Outside of enjoying tea and a tan in an alluring swimsuit ensemble, this Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model spends her days being a wife to her husband, retired NFL player Larry English, and mother to her adorable daughter, India Moon.
On Instagram, Williams English is very open and honest about the highs and lows that can come with raising a child. She notes in one of her hilarious Instagram voice-over videos how she seems to always have her hands tied and doesn’t have as much free time as before. In another voice-over video, she jokes about the difficulty in choosing what to do, especially when her “toddler mom brain” acts up, leaving her not wanting to be social.
No matter if she has toddler mom brain or not, Williams English has and will continue to embrace her motherhood journey with open arms.
“Motherhood is amazing,” the Canada native told Fashion Week Daily in 2023. “I am loving every minute of being a mom. It’s hard, like, really hard, and there’s a lot of lost sleep but she is worth every waking minute. There is so much to learn. I try to take it one day at a time because it is impossible to be a pro at this mom thing in the beginning when you know nothing.”
Before India Moon came into the world in January 2023, she resided in her mother’s belly as she stunned in her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in Dominica with photographer Yu Tsai. Take a trip down memory lane with her iconic maternity shoot.
Williams English returned to the magazine in 2024, reuniting with Tsai in Mexico, and she’ll appear in the 2025 issue as well.