Go Behind the Scenes of Nicole Williams English’s Breathtaking SI Swimsuit Shoot in Jamaica
Nicole Williams English keeps shining and we love to have a front-row view. The mom, model and entrepreneur just hit the beaches of Jamaica for her third consecutive SI Swimsuit photo shoot, and though we won’t get to see the full gallery until a later date, the first official image shared was nothing short of gorgeous. Ahead of Super Bowl weekend, where the swimwear designer reunited with fellow SI Swimsuit models, the 2023 Rookie of the Year stunned for Yu Tsai’s camera.
From the daring black cut-out crochet one-piece in Rastafarian colors to the super sexy green one-piece with an extreme plunge, Williams English flaunted her leaned, toned body and her wonderful, positive personality while on set. Though her official images seen in the magazine through the years feature her fabulous smolder, behind the scenes shots see her smiling and having a blast, showing off her infectious energy.
As a tease ahead of the 2025 magazine’s release in May, SI Swimsuit is sharing sneak peeks from Williams English’s set day, including the video and photos below. Between getting the perfect shot and celebrating to posing in the ocean and traveling by boat, the former WAGs LA star, who is married to retired NFL player Larry English, absolutely rocked her shoot. But did we expect anything less? Nope.
Having just about the best reaction ever, this behind the scene clip sees the model looking at the most gorgeous shot and, understandably, freaking out about it. Embracing Tsai, this was definitely a winning moment on set.
Behind the scenes from the first official image released, Williams English was a sun-kissed beach babe, proving, once again, that she knows what to do in front of the camera.
Her natural modeling talents had the team jaw-dropped and this one-piece was incredibly flattering.
Getting ready for the day, Williams English smiled brightly as she prepared for the shoot.
And excited as ever, the Nia Lynn Swim founder welcomed fans to her shoot in a video shared to the SI Swimsuit Instagram account.
For Williams English, becoming an SI Swimsuit model was years in the making. After establishing her career as a model, the content creator landed multiple casting calls with the magazine but it wasn’t until 2023 that she officially appeared on the pages after her iconic, groundbreaking shoot with Tsai in Dominica. Posing seven months pregnant, she became the second visibly pregnant model to appear in a feature for the brand, and it’s still a shoot we revisit very often.
In 2024, Williams English returned for her second feature, this time in Mexico with Tsai again. And now, with the upcoming 2025 magazine, she is a three-time SI Swimsuit model. We couldn’t be more thrilled!