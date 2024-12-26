Nicole Williams English’s Bright Blue High Cut One-Piece Will Give You a Metallic Glow
In her two-year run with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit so far, Nicole Williams English has certainly made an impression. The model, who turned 37 in October, was named Rookie of the Year in 2023 after posing with photographer Yu Tsai on the gorgeous shores of Dominica while seven months pregnant, resulting in a stunning and inspiring spread of photos. English welcomed her first child, a baby girl named India Moon English, with husband Larry English in Jan. 2023, and in 2024, she returned to the pages of the magazine for a photo shoot that was just as breathtaking.
In keeping with the tropical theme, this year English traveled to Mexico to be photographed by Tsai again, where she made a splash with metallics and bright colors. One swimsuit in particular is one we simply can’t stop thinking about, and know it would make for the most perfect addition to any warm-weather getaways this winter. The cold months have only just begun, meaning it’s the ideal time to plan a quick trip to either of the locations English modeled at—or anywhere else where you can beat the frigid temperatures.
From the brand ANALINA WOMAN, the bright blue one-piece below features a high cut front, cheeky bottoms and adjustable straps. As the website describes it, those wearing this swimsuit will benefit from its “metallic glow,” which “will have you shine all day & all night long.” That sounds perfect to us.
Halter One Piece, $190 (analinawoman.com)
The Toronto, Canada native, who rose to fame through E!’s reality show WAGS, has also partnered with brands like Beyond Meat and Gillette for various campaigns. If you follow her on social media, you’ll become accustomed to everyday vlogs, humorous videos and adorable photos of her and her family of three. As a close friend of the Kardashian family, English also frequently shares photos with the famous sisters.
While previously reflecting on her SI Swimsuit debut, English opened up on how emotional hearing about the great news was. “When I found out that I was going to be the first 2023 Sports Illustrated Rookie, I just started bawling my eyes out,” she said. “I was already very pregnant and emotional, so to find out that I was shooting for Sports Illustrated while pregnant was a total dream come true. It has been a lifetime goal of mine and this has all been very surreal. To be honest, I was very happy to shoot for the first time pregnant because I want to have these images to show to my daughter one day. I want to be able to tell her how Mommy focused on her dreams and goals and made them happen. I want her to know that anything is possible.”
So far, English’s two SI Swimsuit photo shoots have been nothing short of iconic, serving as an inspiration for not only her daughter one day, but for readers across the globe, too.