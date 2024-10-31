Birthday Girl Nicole Williams English Was So ‘Happy’ to Display Her Baby Bump for SI Swimsuit
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English made a splash with her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023. The Canada native, who celebrated her 41st birthday on Oct. 30, posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Dominica last year, while 7 months pregnant. It was an iconic and ethereal shoot among the breathtaking natural landscapes of the Caribbean Island country. Williams English served up the perfect blend of angel and mother nature vibes while on location with the team, and the flawless images earned her the coveted Rookie of the Year title.
“When I found out that I was going to be the first 2023 Sports Illustrated Rookie, I just started bawling my eyes out. I was already very pregnant and emotional, so to find out that I was shooting for Sports Illustrated while pregnant was a total dream come true. It has been a lifetime goal of mine and this has all been very surreal,” Williams English recalled at the time. “To be honest, I was very happy to shoot for the first time pregnant because I want to have these images to show to my daughter one day. I want to be able to tell her how Mommy focused on her dreams and goals and made them happen. I want her to know that anything is possible.”
When she was asked to be in the issue, the model hadn’t yet made her pregnancy public. She and husband, retired NFL player Larry English, revealed the the news in the most iconic way: on the runway for SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week show in 2022. The couple has been open about their experience with IVF and their pregnancy journey, and it truly was the sweetest and most emotional moment on the catwalk.
The Nia Lynn swimwear founder returned to the fold this year, for a glamorous, colorful feature on the beaches of Mexico—an extra special shoot as 2024 marked the publication‘s 60th anniversary.
“I didn’t even know I was getting Rookie of the Year actually [until] the night before my shoot [for the 2024 issue],” Williams English said on the magazine’s launch party red carpet in New York City in May. “So I felt like super amazing, super empowered. The next day I was so excited, and it was like a celebration shoot. So it was really, really fun.”
In honor of her special day, we’re throwing it back to some of our favorite pics from her debut in Dominica.