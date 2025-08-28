Nicole Williams English Was Dreamy As Ever in This Flirty Floral Bikini for SI Swim
Nicole Williams English brought the bloom to the beach in one of her most vibrant Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 looks.
The model and entrepreneur dazzled in Jamaica during her third consecutive shoot for the brand, where she wore a playful yellow tropical set from SAME Los Angeles. The Island Triangle Top (on sale for $88) featured a classic silhouette with adjustable ties and delicate triangle cups, all elevated by a sculpted floral hardware detail at the center. Paired with the 90s Bottom (on sale for $66), the look was flirty, spring-forward and seriously flattering.
The bottoms are a best-selling style for a reason—high-cut, cheeky and designed to elongate the legs while hugging in all the right places. The cheerful yellow floral print popped perfectly against the Jamaican backdrop, making the moment feel straight out of a postcard.
Williams English posed confidently, showing off her toned physique and glowing skin as the sun hit the golden tones of the suit. The 41-year-old’s relaxed smolder and sun-drenched glam only added to the effortlessly chic vibe. The SI Swim fashion team further elevated the two-piece with a colorful rope necklace by Joie DiGiovanni and a dazzling body chain by Jacquie Aiche x Tropic of C.
Her SI Swim journey
The Canada native’s journey with the magazine has been one of evolution and empowerment. She made her debut in 2023 in Dominica while seven months pregnant, a bold and beautiful moment that earned her Rookie of the Year honors.
She previously announced her pregnancy on the Swim Week Runway in ’22 and returned the year of her debut to walk with her daughter, India Moon, in her arms. Her 2024 feature in Mexico and this year’s sun-soaked shoot in Jamaica have solidified her place as one of the franchise’s most beloved models.
Nia Lynn
And while she continues to stun in other brands, Williams English has also made waves with her own label, Nia Lynn Swimwear.
“I created Nia Lynn because I wanted women to feel both strong and feminine in their swimwear,” she shared in a Numéro Netherlands cover story. “I was tired of pieces that either didn’t flatter a woman’s body or lacked personality. Nia Lynn is about high-quality fits and bold designs. Each piece reflects a part of my own journey and style.”
That journey includes both creativity and business savvy. “It’s a constant dance,” she added. “I’m naturally creative, so I could sketch and mood-board for days, but I’ve had to learn the backend of running a business well. Production timelines, logistics, budgeting—all of it. I’ve built a great team that helps bridge both worlds, and I stay closely involved in all creative direction while still learning every day. I’m very hands-on.”