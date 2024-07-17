Nicole Williams English Proves Tangerine Is the New Black in Two-Piece Swimsuit
Is there anything better than a bright orange bikini to offset a bronzed summer tan? Nicole Williams English, our very own 2023 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, proved as much while on location this year.
The model and mom of one traveled to Mexico for her sophomore brand photo shoot, which was captured by Yu Tsai. And while things looked a bit different this time around (Williams English was seven months pregnant during her rookie feature in Dominica), she was every bit as glamorous.
While on location for the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue, the Canadian model donned several disco-inspired looks in dramatic hues, along with suits featuring bold cut-outs accented by statement jewelry. And while it’s impossible to pick just one favorite look from Williams English’s photo shoot, one bikini in particular stands out.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Tangerine Minimal Bandeau Top, $65 and Tangerine Ruched Bikini Bottom, $65 (arkswimwear.com)
We love the way the fashion team styled this minimalist and sleek neon orange top, while the matching bottoms are also adjustable for a custom fit. You’ll definitely turn heads in this two-piece and certainly won’t have to worry about tan lines.
In addition to being featured in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, Williams English returned to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week last month for the third year in a row. Shop each of her looks from the June 1 event in Florida here.