Nicole Williams English Stuns on Miami Swim Week Runway for Third Consecutive Year
Nicole Williams English’s history on the SI Swimsuit runway during Miami Swim Week has been an incredibly full-circle one. On the runway in 2022, she announced her pregnancy, and the following year, she walked in the show with her daughter, India Moon, in her arms.
Beyond her modeling career, the Canada native is a passionate animal rights advocate. She is a U.S. celebrity ambassador for World Animal Protection, a global animal welfare nonprofit organization.
Williams English, who has now posed for the SI Swimsuit magazine for the past two years running, and earned Rookie of the Year status in 2023, returned to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week this evening. She took the catwalk in a black scoop-neck one-piece, paired with an oversized YSL belt, and a teal-and-white triangle bikini.
Shop Nicole Williams English’s Miami Swim Week runway looks
Myra Swim Nixon One-Piece, $240 (myraswim.com)
Frankies Bikinis Lumia Triangle Bralette Bikini Top, $80 and Full Moon Micro Bikini Bottom, $80 (frankiesbikinis.com)
View Nicole Williams English’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
Every summer, Miami Swim Week gives designers the chance to debut the best swimwear styles of the season. And each year, SI Swimsuit hosts a own runway show, featuring models in their favorite swimwear picks.
This year’s weekend-long event kicked off on Friday morning with an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. The afternoon brought a poolside event featuring designer pop-ups and brand activations. The models rounded out the evening with a VIP welcome dinner and after-party.
Saturday morning brought an early morning workout led by Katie Austin in collaboration with DOGPOUND. Following a private brunch and beauty treatments, the models headed to their runway rehearsal and hair and makeup. Before taking to the runway, each model walked the red carpet and chatted with cohosts Williams English and Kamie Crawford.