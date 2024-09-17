Nina Agdal’s Bright White Triangle Two-Piece Is the Epitome of Classic Seasonal Swimwear
This past summer, where swimwear was involved, we had one anthem we couldn’t help but repeat again and again: bright white swimsuits will never go out of style.
Of course, this maxim extends beyond your favorite bikini or one-piece. The same could be said of a lot of white and other neutral-colored clothing (think pants, tops, etc.). But when it comes to swimwear, it does feel especially true.
Perhaps it’s the fact that since swimwear tends to come in vibrant, colorful prints, white tends to stand out more than usual. Regardless of the reason, we’re acknowledging it to be true: white swimwear is the epitome of classic.
Don’t quite believe us? Simply take a look at Nina Agdal’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot. On set in Belize, she sported nothing but white swimwear, and against the vibrant tropical backdrop, her bright suits really stood out.
But there was one swimsuit from the trip that felt especially classic: a white triangle two-piece from MEDINA Swimwear. It was a simple triangle swimsuit in form, but in practice, it was an instant hit. Regardless of season, we know we’ll be thinking about the style for months to come.
MEDINA Swimwear Sunkiss Top, €185 and Sunkiss Bottom, €155 (medinaswimwear.com)
This set features a terry towel trim, which adds a little intrigue to what is otherwise a simple (but oh so chic) two-piece. The top has a clasp closure and the bottoms offer minimal coverage. Whether you’re looking for a bridal suit or simply one that’s classic and classy, you can’t beat this MEDINA Swimwear choice.