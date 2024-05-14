Nina Agdal: 2024 Belize

Agdal first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2012, when her feature in the Seychelles earned her Rookie of the Year honors. She has returned to the fold several times since, and went on to land the cover of the 50th anniversary issue after being photographed in the Cook Islands in 2014. In addition to her career as a model, Agdal is a television host and health and wellness enthusiast. The publication of the 60th anniversary issue marks her seventh year appearing in the SI Swimsuit Issue.
Found on the eastern coast of Central America, Belize is known for its beautiful beaches, diverse topography and authentic local culture. Placencia, where Agdal was photographed for this year’s magazine, is a small peninsula located in southeastern Belize, which boasts unmatched views of the Caribbean Sea. The secluded and quaint area appears virtually untouched and created a remarkable backdrop for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
In order to enhance the truly breathtaking clear blue waters in Belize, the SI Swimsuit team opted for all white when it came to styling in Placencia. It was all about suits that featured unique textures, intricate cut-outs and fun silhouettes, all in various shades of ivory, cream and eggshell.
Hair: Adam Maclay for BA Reps using René Furterer& GHD Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Hourglass Cosmetics, Dior Beauty, and West Barn Co. Photographer: Derek Kettela
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Noire Swimwear. Earrings by Drae. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Akoiaswim. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Dolce&Gabbana. Top by Christopher Esber. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Earrings by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ema Savahl Couture. Bracelet by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ema Savahl Couture. Bracelet by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MEDINA Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Akoiaswim. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Korobeynikov. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Korobeynikov. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Belt by Streets Ahead. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MEDINA Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MEDINA Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Earrings by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MEDINA Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Earrings by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Dolce&Gabbana. Top by Christopher Esber. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Earrings by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Korobeynikov. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Earrings by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ema Savahl Couture Bracelet by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MEDINA Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Earrings by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Noire Swimwear. Earrings by Drae. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Earrings by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JADE Swim. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Korobeynikov. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Dolce&Gabbana. Top by Christopher Esber. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Noire Swimwear. Earrings by Drae. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ema Savahl Couture. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Earrings by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated