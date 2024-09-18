Nneka Ogwumike Rocks Classic Schoolgirl Chic Attire in Pleated Skirt and Varsity Sweater
For various reasons, the 2024 season has been a big one for WNBA veteran Nneka Ogwumike. For one, this year marks the first that she has played professionally for any team other than the Los Angeles Sparks. During last off-season, the 34-year-old joined the Seattle Storm after 12 seasons with the California team, which drafted her No. 1 overall in the 2012 WNBA Draft.
Now, she’s making an impact on the court in the state of Washington. With a 23-point performance in the Storm’s nail-biting win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sept. 15, Ogwumike officially moved into the top 10 on the WNBA All-Time Scoring List. The athlete has notched about 16.7 points per game on average this season, helping her team to some tough wins and their current No. 5 position in the WNBA standings.
But she’s making an impression off the court, too. This time around, we’re not talking about her role as the president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (though her work in that regard is noteworthy, too). We’re talking about her pre-game fashion. Like her contemporaries, Ogwumike has taken her tunnel fashion (which was already impressive) and turned it up a notch this season.
Her latest pre-game look is all the proof you need. Ahead of her 23-point performance against the Sparks, she arrived to Climate Pledge Arena in an outfit that we can’t help but describe as schoolgirl chic. She wore a white pleated skirt with pops of yellow and red detailing, which she paired with a simple white button-down and a vibrant cable knit varsity sweater. The athlete rounded out the look with white high heels over sheer white socks.
It was an impressive showing from Ogwumike, who has a habit of dressing well ahead of tip-off. There will, undoubtedly, be more where that came from in the weeks—and seasons—to come.