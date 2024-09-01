Nneka Ogwumike Goes Red Carpet Mode in Vibrant Yellow Fringed Gown Ahead of Seattle Storm Game
Since the start of the 2024 WNBA season, we haven’t been able to stop talking about pre-game style. Again and again, we’ve said the players are making arena tunnels their runway. Though the aesthetic isn’t uniform (some players opt for business chic, others sporty sleek), the goal is the same across the board: to showcase their personal and individual brands.
Nneka Ogwumike is just one of the league vets who has really leaned into the whole pre-game runway atmosphere. During her 12 years in the WNBA, the athlete has made a habit of showing up to the arena in eye-catching looks. When she played for the Los Angeles Sparks alongside her sister, Chiney, the pair often arrived ahead of game time in sleek matching looks.
Now, as a member of the Seattle Storm (and with increased attention on pre-game fashion), Ogwumike is continuing what she started years ago. Ahead of the Storm’s home matchup with the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 28, the 34-year-old quite literally made the tunnel her runway. While we often mean that more figuratively than literally, in Ogwumike’s case, it couldn’t be more accurate.
She arrived to Climate Pledge Arena in a vibrant yellow floor-length gown complete with a fitted bodice and layered fringe. To the eye-catching number, she added gold pointed heels and a silver sequined handbag.
It was as much fit for the red carpet as the Storm’s home court tunnels. But, as with all of her previous styles, Ogwumike more than pulled it off.