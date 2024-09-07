Nneka Ogwumike’s Latest Glam Mini Dress Combines Fringe and Barbiecore
Nneka Ogwumike is setting the style bar high both on and off the court. The pro basketball player’s recent pre-game look was simply flawless and blended two super fun, girly, flirty aesthetics.
The 34-year-old pulled inspo from 1920s flapper fringe fashion and contemporary Barbiecore for a gorgeous hot pink fringe mini dress moment. The Seattle Storm forward, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2012 and signed with the Washington-based team this year, showed off her fit and toned figure and phenomenal fashion sense in a series of pics of the look. She accessorized with an extravagant pearl choker necklace, statement mixed metal rings, a silver metallic purse and unique acrylic boots. The Texas native looked absolutely dazzling and perfectly executed the bold ensemble. Her makeup was kept fresh and minimal, with a glowing complexion and a soft lip.
“This barbie is President 🫡,” the Storm captioned an Instagram post on Aug. 31. Ogwumike, who is a Stanford University graduate, is rapidly climbing toward a spot in the WNBA’s top 10 all-time scoring list. Ogwumike has played a total of 31 games this season, and is averaging 16.8 points per game. The nine-time WNBA All-Star’s current total is 6,405 at 12th place, below Sylvia Fowles (6,415) and Katie Smith (6,452), both of whom are no longer active in the league.
“I didn’t realize it was happening, but these are things that you really don’t think about when you start playing,” the one-time SI Swimsuit model said of the milestone. “Those are two people that are giants of the W[NBA] and women’s basketball that I played against. I’m just grateful to be considered in the same company as them.”