Olivia Culpo Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump in Sheer Blouse, Low-Rise Jeans
Olivia Culpo is embracing her growing bump—and looking absolutely radiant while doing so. The supermodel, who is expecting her first child with husband and NFL star Christian McCaffrey, shared a sweet get-ready-with-me video on Instagram ahead of an early dinner date night, and fans can’t get enough of her effortlessly chic maternity style.
The Rhode Island native, who recently entered her third trimester, candidly reflected on the highs and lows of pregnancy during the vlog. “Everyone says there comes a point around your third trimester that you just don’t want to go anywhere, and you just feel like you are not yourself,” she began. “I have definitely felt like that for a while now, but apparently it gets worse. I’m just gonna milk the last few weeks or months or whatever I have to try to feel cute.”
The 32-year-old reached for a pair of the Abercrombie Low Rise Ultra Loose Jeans in a chic light-medium wash with a frayed hem—a maternity must-have that she says she owns in multiple sizes to accommodate her changing body. The 2020 SI Swimsuit cover girl donned the 28 long style (currently on sale for $59.99) and explained how the relaxed low-rise fit and ultra-loose leg shape make them an ideal, bump-friendly option. The lightweight, rigid denim, crafted from soft authentic cotton with no stretch, provides just the right blend of structure and comfort.
“I cannot believe how big my stomach is getting,” she continued with a laugh as she styled the look. “Low rise and loose—very important.”
Culpo paired the bottoms with a sheer black, flowy long-sleeve blouse from YSL, left mostly untied to show off a “peek of the belly,” layered over a delicate black lace bralette. She accessorized with simple, dainty gold earrings, sleek sunglasses and slipped on a pair of chic black and gold wedge heels, noting that she feels most confident with a little extra height.
McCaffrey, 28, dressed in an all-black ensemble, made a quick, supportive cameo in the clip as they prepared to head to dinner together.
“GDWM for date night 🌹,” the former Miss USA captioned the video.
“You got this mama! You’re glowing 😍,” Sazan Hendrix wrote.
“hot mama 🔥🔥,” Justine Cuenco added.
“How cute are you!!!!!!,” Sierra Matthews exclaimed.
With Culpo’s infectious energy, sense of humor, glowing beauty and genuine vulnerability, the content creator continues to prove that motherhood suits her perfectly—and that great style has no trimester limit.