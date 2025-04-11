Olivia Culpo Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump in Cozy Two-Piece Knit Set on Instagram
Olivia Culpo is embracing her motherhood era, and gave the world her newest ‘bumpdate‘ on Thursday. The former Miss Universe and tenured SI Swimsuit model shared a moody grayscale photo to her 5.4 million Instagram followers, with the cutest emoji trio as her caption: “🌱⏰❤️”
Culpo‘s look featured a cozy knit cardigan (unbuttoned to put her adorable bump in full view) and a pair of matching knit shorts. She also added rubber Hunter boots to complement the woodsy backdrop of the shot.
“Love you with a belly 😍❤️,” commented fellow SI Swimsuit model, Nicole Williams English.
“The most beautiful mama,” chimed in Kristin Cavallari.
From making her SI Swimsut debut in 2018 as part of the “In Her Own Words” project to landing the cover of the magazine in 2020, Culpo is embracing this next chapter in her life following her marriage to San Fransisco 49ers running back, Christian McCaffrey, in July of 2024.
“I‘m so excited and grateful to be pregnant. I‘ve been dreaming of this for a long time,” Culpo shared in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine in late March. “It‘s very special.”
The model‘s post comes at the heels of a busy start to spring for the couple. In March, Culpo posted a TikTok montage from the lovebirds‘ Tennessee ‘baby moon,’ where the couple (plus their adorable dog, Oliver) explored the rural Tennesee landscape together.
Earlier this week, Culpo also shared the news of her husband’s high school football jersey retirement, where she joined her in-laws, Lisa and Ed McCaffrey, at the ceremony in celebration.
“Watching Christian’s high school jersey get retired was a powerful, full-circle moment—one that reminded me of all the grit, sacrifice, and discipline he’s poured into this game from the very beginning,” Culpo stated in the heartfelt Instagram carousel.
“I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of you, and I’m so thankful to see you honored in a way that reflects every bit of heart and integrity you carry,” she added.
As they inch closer to meeting their newest family member, Culpo cannot wait to embrace this stage of life with her man, as the two approach their newest roles as ‘mom and dad.’
“I just know he's going to be such a good partner and husband and father,“ Culpo told PEOPLE, “I can’t wait to see him step into that role. It will just be unlike any other experience.“