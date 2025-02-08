Olivia Dunne’s Cheeky Pink Crochet Bikini Is a Must-Buy for 2025 Vacations
Olivia Dunne’s SI Swimsuit features are so iconic, we’re still constantly pulling inspo from them. The 22-year-old college athlete, who is currently competing in her fifth and final year with the LSU women’s gymnastics team, made her debut in the 2023 magazine after her incredible photo shoot with Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Running it back another year, she made her triumphant return last year with another gorgeous feature, reuniting with Watts in Portugal.
For the latter shoot, the New Jersey native donned a handful of feminine, soft-colored, cottagecore-inspired looks, a trend that is still very much popular in 2025.
There’s no time like the present to start buying swimsuits for the year, whether you’ve already got a warm-weather trip coming up to beat the winter cold or if you’re just trying to grab items before they sell out. The crochet fashion trend has been around for a while and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon. For Dunne’s second SI Swim feature, her rookie shoot, she looked absolutely angelic in a baby pink crochet bikini from Andi Bagus.
Zinnia Bikini, $69 (andi-bagus.com)
The strings on the bikini top ensure a perfect fit while the cheeky bottoms offer a sultry edge to the otherwise sweet look. If you buy this piece now, we’re sure it will remain a favorite in your closet for years to come.
The bikini is sold as a two-piece set, making the price tag all the more affordable. And considering you should get a long lifetime out of this item, we’d consider it a great deal. Described as “double lined with fine gauze in a flesh tone to give the effect of floating flowers on the body” with a 4.8/5 rating on the site, this swimsuit is not just a want but a need.
Kicking off the Tigers gymnastics team 2025 season in January, Dunne has been absolutely crushing it on the mat and on the beam. The highest-paid female college athlete and most-followed college athlete on social media has become a total internet phenomenon over the years, taking advantage of NIL deals and inspiring her peers to do the same. In 2023, she launched The Livvy Fund, a program to help female student athletes make more money through paid endorsement deals.
For Dunne’s part, she’s partnered with notable brands such as Vuori, Nautica, Purina Pro Plan American Eagle and Grubhub. In 2024, she signed onto Jake Paul’s brand W.