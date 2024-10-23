Olivia Dunne Just Secured Her First Brand Ownership With Jake Paul’s Personal Care Company, W
Olivia Dunne is expanding her already-stacked portfolio of accomplishments. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the brand in Puerto Rico in 2023 and reunited with photographer Ben Watts for her rookie feature in Portugal this year, just signed onto Jake Paul’s personal care brand, W.
The 22-year-old, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month, joins the internet personality, MMA champion Sean O’Malley and hip-hop icon Rubi Rose as a co-owner through this exciting new partnership.
As an NCAA women’s gymnastics champion and dominant force in the Gen-Z content creator space, the LSU fifth-year athlete provides her social media expertise and skillset, as well as access to her own major network of followers—13.3 million across Instagram and TikTok, to be exact.
“I met Jake this past summer at Michael Rubin’s white party, actually. We immediately hit it off. Seeing how passionate he was in person really made me want to work with him. I know he grew up as an influencer and has always been in the spotlight, but he’s truly proven himself in other areas and shown that you can be successful beyond just being an influencer,” the New Jersey native told WWD. “Some content ideas that we have in store are very creative and cool. I’m excited to share that with my audience.”
This isn’t the first time Dunne has dabbled in the world of entrepreneurship. She is also the creator of the Livvy Fund, a company that helps to connect fellow elite female athletes with name, image and likeness opportunities and the resources needed to secure sponsorships. Through her own usage of social media and consistency with posting, the model has become the highest-paid female college athlete in the country.
“I feel like there are so many things on people’s feeds that are not authentic. It’s very easy to detect. Detect what your core values are and whatever brand you’re working with, detect their core values and ask them a lot of questions,” the longtime Vuori activewear and Accelerator Active Energy drink ambassador said about how she chooses which brands to work with. “It’s a feeling you get when you talk to a brand and can tell your core values align. And that’s something I felt with W.”
W products, like affordable, vitamin-infused skincare, bodycare and anti-perspirants can be purchased at Walmart stores or online at walmart.com. Learn more at getw.com.