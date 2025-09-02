Olivia Dunne Elevates the Classic Little Black Dress in Chic Dinner Look
Olivia Dunne just put a fun, Gen Z–approved NYC twist on the classic little black dress—complete with caviar, a curve-hugging silhouette and clever content creation.
The 22-year-old spent Labor Day weekend in New York City with friends, including fellow content creator Lily Chee, soaking up the Big Apple’s late-summer energy.
The duo filmed a playful Instagram Reel during a dinner event hosted by Yes Chef Reserve and Jack’s Dining Room, leaning into a viral audio clip from I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson on Netflix.
Dunne lip-synced the original line—“I feel like you’re just here for the zipline”—but cheekily swapped the words on-screen to read: “I feel like you’re just here for the caviar.” The camera then cut to Chee smirking as she spread caviar on the back of her hand and mouthed back, “What?”
While the moment was lighthearted, Dunne’s look was seriously elevated. The retired LSU gymnast, who helped lead the team to its first NCAA championship title in 2024, stunned in a fitted black midi dress featuring a plunging neckline, delicate keyhole cut-out and a second skin-baring panel just beneath the bust.
The silhouette perfectly hugged her toned frame, emphasizing her sculpted arms and defined waist. She styled the sleek number with a luxe silver watch, delicate diamond hoops and a glowy glam look complete with bronzed cheeks, fluttery lashes, her signature winged eyeliner, enhanced freckles and rosy cheeks. Her soft, loose blonde waves were perfectly complementary.
It’s the kind of cool-girl polish fans have come to expect from Dunne, who’s seamlessly transitioned from NCAA All-American gymnast to full-time content creator and fashion-forward entrepreneur. Since stepping away from collegiate athletics this spring, the New Jersey native has leaned fully into her influencer era—appearing on Forbes’s Top Creators list and growing her combined following beyond 13.4 million across platforms.
But she’s not just posting pretty pictures. Through her ongoing advocacy work and creation of The Livvy Fund at LSU, Dunne is inspiring and encouraging the next generation of female athletes seize NIL opportunities and embrace their worth. “It’s possible for any young girl to do,” she’s said of her mission. “You have to seize every opportunity that comes your way.”
Her rise to fashion icon status has been just as swift. Since making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, Dunne has posed for the franchise three years in a row—in Puerto Rico, Portugal and most recently in Bermuda, where she landed one of four solo covers for the 2025 issue. With each shoot, her confidence and star power have only grown.
And if this chic NYC dinner fit is any indication, Olivia Dunne’s post-gymnastics glow-up is only just beginning.