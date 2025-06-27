Olivia Ponton Glows in Chic Green Maxi Dress for Hamptons Getaway
Olivia Ponton is thoroughly enjoying all the time she’s spending in New York.
For her latest excursion, the model spent some time with renowned fashion brand Michael Kors in the Hamptons, where she got to enjoy various outdoor activities in front of the water.
Ponton donned a gorgeous floor-length olive green maxi dress for the event. She paired this piece with dark brown open-toed wedges and a khaki purse. In another snap, the model could be seen wearing ombre-tinted shades, which gave her outfit even more elegant energy. Gold jewelry pieces act as the perfect cherry on top.
In addition to some yacht action, the two-time SI Swimsuit model got a chance to visit the Stonewall Community Foundation in New York City. She enjoyed her time there so much that she encouraged her fans to go pay the location a visit to not only have a good time, but also to stay well-informed on LGBTQIA+ activism as well as the history of Stonewall.
“Yesterday I got to stop by the @stonewallfoundation @stonewallvisctr_ in the west village for the first time since it opened 🏳️🌈,” Ponton wrote in an Instagram story. “The history within the building was moving <3 if you’re in New York City, make sure to add it to your list of to-dos.”
And moments like these are ones Ponton seeks to experience even more, as she was recently influenced to take pleasure in the little things. She took to TikTok to share what she learned from fellow TikToker Kayla O’Reilly, as well as reality TV personality and 2025 SI Swimsuit Swim Week runway model Bethenny Frankel.
“Kayla, thank you so much for all the inspiration you brought towards myself and numerous other people,” the 23-year-old model expressed before continuing with the lessons she’s learned. “[Kayla] recently made this video talking about how it’s all about the little things [...] I really do think it’s about the little things. That’s the one thing that my mother has instilled in my brain.”
She went on, adding, “Bethenny Frankel actually made a video talking about this recently [...] She was talking about how she has a daughter and she sees all these crazy birthday parties and how it’s always something new. There’s always a trend. There’s always a competition with those things [...] It was very eye-opening to see somebody else who related to that, but in a very, very different part of life, because she was talking about it with her children.”
Ponton concluded her thoughts by saying that she feels more joy going out for a simple walk than in many of the other things she’s doing in her busy life, although she loves both sides. Still, it’s clear from her recent posts that Ponton is making sure she carves time out of her hectic life as a model to stop and smell the roses.