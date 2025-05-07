Olivia Ponton Takes Our Breath Away in Cotton Candy Cloud White Met Gala Afterparty Micro Set
Olivia Ponton sure knows how to command a room. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the 2022 and ’23 issues, attended a Met Gala afterparty on Monday night and absolutely stole the spotlight. The social media sensation stunned in a daring, ab-baring white ensemble that perfectly captured her signature blend of high fashion and youthful edge.
Styled by Maren Taylor, Ponton wore a dreamy, cloud-inspired micro set from FROLOV. The barely-there outfit featured a fluffy cloud-like bra top and a coordinating low-rise micro skirt with delicate mesh lace embroidered details peeking through 3-D textured orbs. The bold design highlighted her sculpted abs, long, lean legs and super-toned figure.
The 22-year-old kept her accessories minimal to let the striking set—and her impeccable physique—do all the talking. She completed the look with classy white pointed-toe heels, a petite white handbag, and added an extra glow with Tom Ford body shimmer. Her jewelry, all by Nicole Rose Kopelman, included diamond stud earrings and several luxe silver diamond rings.
“the outfit was my social battery,” she candidly captioned the breathtaking IG images showing off the look, shared with her 2.9 million followers.
View the post here, and check out her get ready with me video here.
Ponton’s long blonde locks were styled smooth and straight, tucked neatly behind her ears to showcase her glowy glam. The Florida native, who now lives in New York City, opted for a radiant, bronzed base, feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush, wispy lashes and a matte taupe-pink lip, further highlighting her natural beauty.
She gave a detailed product breakdown on TikTok, where she also posted clips ahead of the event, lip-syncing to trending audios and songs. “a super casual outfit for a night in new york 🎀🌸🤍,” she joked under one of the videos.
“Are you kidding me ☁️,” fellow SI Swim star Christen Goff commented.
“Ugh look at you little flower princess! 🤍🌸,” Keke Lindgard added.
“hottest ever,” the stylist chimed.
“LIVVVVVVV,” Mia Martini wrote.
“So SO GOOD,” Ella Grace Mendelsohn declared.
“Unreal,” Sydney Schiffer stated.
“stunning!!!,” Alexa Valenzuela exclaimed.
Best known for her relatable lifestyle, beauty and fashion content across TikTok and Instagram, Ponton has built a loyal following thanks to her authenticity and trendsetting style. She’s starred in major campaigns for Victoria’s Secret PINK, Aerie and Alo Yoga, and is also a proud advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.