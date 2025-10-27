Olivia Ponton Proves Crochet Is an All-Season Staple in Pink Backless Dress
With sunset, sand and a showstopping dress, Olivia Ponton has officially made a case for crochet year-round.
The 23-year-old SI Swimsuit model turned heads in a stunning new Instagram post from the beach, where she posed against a cotton candy colored sky and frothy waves. She wore the sold-out Hayes Crochet Dress ($273) from the Guizio x Frankies Bikinis collaboration, a semi-sheer 100% cotton maxi gown in a soft pink hue that hugged her sculpted figure to perfection.
Designed with a bandeau chest panel and super low open back, the piece featured open-knit detailing and a raw-cut rolled hem for the ultimate balance of breezy and bold.
View the post here.
Pretty in pink
Ponton kept her accessories minimal, allowing the daring silhouette and stunning scenery to take center stage. The social media sensation wore a luxe wristwatch with a baby pink leather strap, and her long blonde locks were styled into tousled waves, catching the wind for a sultry vibe.
Her glam was equally minimal: brushed-up brows, wispy lashes, rosy blush and a bright pink manicure to match the dress. The final touch was a smoldering stare into the camera that reminded everyone exactly who she is.
The longtime Alo Yoga, VS PINK and March Jacobs ambassador proved that crochet isn’t just for summer—when done right, it can be a statement-making staple no matter the season.
Fans and friends react
“It’s turning fall. But not where I’m at🌊🏝️🐬🌸☀️,” she captioned the carousel.
“Angel,” fellow SI Swim star and TikTok influencer Olivia Dunne commented.
“Mama these are the best photos I’ve ever seen,” one user chimed
“⭐️⭐️💖💙 Beautiful 💖💙🍦🍦,” Natasa Galkina added.
“chefs kiss 🤩🤌🏽,” Madison Bailey wrote.
An SI Swimsuit alum
Ponton first joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family in Montenegro in 2022 and returned for her sophomore feature in Dominica the following year. Since then, the Florida native, now based in New York City, has become a staple in the modeling and creator space, known for her authentic presence and glamorous travel content. She also just launched a reading podcast, Booked and Busy,.
“Through being a part of Sports Illustrated, I have been able to shoot with amazing photographers, travel to really cool places, and be a part of a really special community of women,” she gushed. “I first started working with them when I was 18-years-old through TikTok, so I feel extremely honored that I was the first woman who they tapped into from that world. At that young of age, it gave me the confidence boost to chase what I wanted and that is really what catapulted the start of my career. Shooting with their team has given me the confidence to chase my dreams. I am so thankful to be a part of the Sports Illustrated family.”