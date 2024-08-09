Olivia Ponton Dazzles in Figure-Hugging Pink Satin Gown in New York City
Olivia Ponton is living out her movie star dreams—and she sure is dressing the part. The two-time SI Swimsuit model made a brief appearance in the highly-anticipated new film It Ends With Us alongside Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni and Gossip Girl alumna Blake Lively.
Attending the New York City premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square theater on Tuesday, Aug. 6 was a super exciting and surreal moment for the 22-year-old. The content creator, who has amassed a following of 10.6 across Instagram and TikTok, donned a beautiful baby pink vintage Roberto Cavalli silk halter dress, which she described as super “whimsical and angelic.” Culpo captured all sorts of content from the event and the getting ready process, and expressed her gratitude for the entire film’s team and Colleen Hoover, who wrote the viral romance-drama novel that the movie is based on.
“@itendswithusmovie #ItEndsWithUs WOW @colleenhoover biggest thank you to you for allowing me to be apart of something so to close to my heart,” Ponton gushed on Instagram, alongside a series of magnificent, ethereal photos from the red carpet. She tagged her stylist Meghan Stimac and photographer Michael Stewart.
“princess,” BFF Lily Chee commented.
“This look is everythingggggg😍😍😍😍😍,” internet personality Lauren Kettering added.
“You’re everything,” fellow content creator Renee Noe chimed.
The Florida native opted for a super glowy, minimal, rosy glam look by makeup artist Dmitry Kukushkin, while hairstylist Timothy Aylward kept her medium-length blonde locks smooth with perfectly curled and bouncy ends.
“feeling pretty in pink,” the model captioned a cute TikTok transition video.
It Ends With Us hits theaters today, Aug. 9.