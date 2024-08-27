Olivia Ponton Embraces Summer Pinstripe in Strapless Midi Dress on Dreamy Italian Vacation: Get the Look
When it comes to fashion trends, we know we can rely on 22-year-old content creator Olivia Ponton for the inside scoop.
As a model (and social media star, too), she is embedded in the fashion scene and attuned to the styles and prints both on the come up and on the way out. So, of course, we were ecstatic to see her put her stamp of approval on pinstripe—the print that has pervaded seasonal fashion this summer.
While on vacation in Italy, she embraced the print in the form of a stunning midi dress, complete with a strapless, ruched bodice and a flowing skirt. Given the popularity of the print—and how flattering it really is—we thought we’d give you all a chance to replicate the style. Below are a few of our favorite variations on pinstripe dresses this summer.
DISSH Ayla Cream Stripe Midi Dress, $189.99 (dissh.com)
A dress almost identical to the one Ponton wore on Italian vacation, this pinstripe midi comes in a stunning cream color. It features a flattering ruched bodice, a drop waist and a flowy skirt.
Mango Striped Dress With Open Shoulders, $49.99 (shop.mango.com)
This cotton off-the-shoulder dress features a ruched bodice and front button closure. But the blue pinstripe print is what makes this dress perfect for a summer adventure.
Staud Wells Poplin Midi-Dress, $325 (saksfifthavenue.com)
This Staud dress has a classic silhouette—a fitted bodice and a pleated, flared skirt. It comes in an oversized, soft blue pinstripe, the perfect seasonal look.
J.Crew Maude Dress, $157.50 (jcrew.com)
With a ruched bodice and a flared skirt, this pinstripe dress is the ideal complement to a casual afternoon or evening out. Add a sweater, and it becomes the best transitional piece for late summer to early fall.