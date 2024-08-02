Paige Lorenze Declares It a Pinstripe Summer in Flattering Underwire Top and Matching Pants
The fashion authorities have spoken, and summer 2024 is the season of animal print. Trendy, abstract takes on the classic look have swept the streets as the most fashionable among us lean into the revival. But for Paige Lorenze, this season is one for pinstripe.
The 26-year-old content creator is known for her fashion sense. Through her popular brand, Dairy Boy, and her fabulous spectator style, Lorenze has become a fashion force in the tennis world, traveling alongside her boyfriend, athlete Tommy Paul, to all of the biggest tournaments. That is to say, when she adopts a style, we know it has to be good.
But we didn’t have to know her past fashion record to know that the baby pink pinstripe set that she wore on vacation in Nantucket, Mass., was worth paying attention to. After one glance at the look, we were hooked.
The set featured a flattering underwire cropped top, which she paired with matching cotton pants and an oversized button down, which she wore off the shoulder. Lorenze complemented the casual evening style with a bright pink lip and oversized gold hoops.
But that wasn’t the only pop of pinstripe that she sported on the trip. The YouTuber likewise sprung for a pair of pinstripe shorts and an oversized Dairy Boy sweatshirt for an evening boat ride.
Overall, her style on the trip was what we might call casual and cute. It wasn’t by any means over the top, but it was glamorous all the same. Now, if you need us, we’ll be searching for some pinstripe styles to add to our closet.