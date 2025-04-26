Olivia Ponton Is a Gen-Z Western Vision in Fringe Cowboy Boots, Daisy Dukes
Olivia Ponton is serving up major Western glam in her latest Instagram post—and she’s never looked more radiant. The social media star, known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle content on TikTok and her relatable twenty-something energy, brought effortless model-off-duty vibes to Los Angeles as she soaked up the West Coast sunshine.
Captured in a parking lot, Ponton flashed her signature bright smile in a cool, casual outfit perfect for summer. The Florida native wore high-waisted, light-wash denim shorts with a raw hem, a fitted white baby tee and beige cowboy boots adorned with all-over fringe detailing. She accessorized with a berry beet juice in hand, tossing her sleek, straight blonde locks around for an extra playful touch.
The carousel also offered a glimpse into her effortlessly stylish week: snapshots of horses, palm trees, a glowing sunset, a mirror selfie in a crisp white button-down and jeans and a cozy car selfie in a taupe knit sweater styled with chunky gold statement jewelry. Her glam was simple and luminous—feathered brows, rosy blush, wispy lashes and a matte peachy-pink lip—and her face card was, as always, undeniable.
“happiest girl alive <3🎀💌🌴⭐️💘🌸,” the 22-year-old captioned the sweet photo dump,
“So stunning Liv!,” Solara commented.
“cutie bb,” Eva Rose added.
Beyond her flawless fashion moments, Ponton continues to shine as both a content creator and an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. She has starred in major campaigns for Victoria’s Secret PINK, Aerie, Tommy Hilfiger and more, and serves as a longtime ambassador for Alo Yoga and Coach.
She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 in Montenegro with James Macari and returned to the fold the following year, posing for Amanda Pratt in Dominica.
“Through being a part of Sports Illustrated, I have been able to shoot with amazing photographers, travel to really cool places, and be a part of a really special community of women. I first started working with them when I was 18 years old through TikTok so I feel extremely honored that I was the first woman who they tapped into from that world,” she shared. “At that young of age, it gave me the confidence boost to chase what I wanted and that is really what catapulted the start of my career. Shooting with their team has given me the confidence to chase my dreams. I am so thankful to be a part of the Sports Illustrated family.”