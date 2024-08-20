Olivia Ponton Is an Italian Summer Dream in Ab-Baring Elegant Multicolored Set
Olivia Ponton has been nailing her Italian summer vacation outfits, and we’re especially enamored with her latest colorful two-piece set. The two-time SI Swimsuit model recently bared her super toned, sculpted midriff and abs in a stunning bandeau top and tight, mid-rise maxi skirt set featuring a beautiful abstract watercolor-inspired print while in Europe.
The Florida native showed off the vibrant ensemble in the midst of a super fun and summery Instagram photo dump from her trip. The 22-year-old accessorized with white open-toed heels and a single chunky gold bangle and looked freshly tanned and super sun-kissed. She opted for a super minimal glam look, including a glowy base, feathered brows a dash of blush and a glossy nude lip.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Mirae Leo Maxi Skirt Set, $494 (revolve.com)
“what i’ve been up to🇮🇹,” Ponton captioned the carousel that she shared with her 2.9 million followers on Aug. 18. “colorful summer sets>>,” the content creator also teased in a TikTok slideshow.
While we’re totally obsessed with the set (plus how incredible Ponton looks in it), we’ve also found some similar, more affordable options below.
BY.DYLN Khloe Corset, $55 and Maddi Maxi Skirt, $69 (revolve.com)
This sunset-inspired set will have you looking ultra snatched.
Princess Polly Teen Spirit Top Pink Ombre, $35 and Teen Spirit Maxi Skirt Pink Ombre, $58 (us.princesspolly.com)
This super cute and bright mesh ombre two-piece will hug you in all the right places. And, the best part is, it’s part of Princess Polly’s sustainable, low-impact line.
AFRM Mirna Top, $58 and Cara Skirt, $98 (revolve.com)
This beautiful floral pastel set is the perfect flirty, feminine summer wardrobe addition and it can be worn to brunch, a vineyard or a bridal shower.