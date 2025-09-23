Olivia Ponton Puts Modern Twist on Old School Accessory for Preppy Chic Ensemble
Olivia Ponton took to Instagram this week to show the world how she worked a classic trench coat in her own modern way.
Ponton’s latest outfit consisted of all-black attire underneath a dramatic, old-school khaki trench coat. The black base paired exceptionally well with the pigment of the outerwear, which was likely why other elements of black were found throughout her outfit, with her knee-high boots, leg warmers, headband and handbag all in the same dark hue.
Bringing everything together was her minimal jewelry, which included silver hoops. Her hairstyle was also praiseworthy, with all her blond tresses swept from the front to the sides. From head to toe, she looked like a Burberry babe.
Check out Ponton’s Instagram photos here.
The American model’s London look is killing it. However, her looks in New York during New York Fashion Week were certainly of the same caliber. Ponton allowed her YouTube audience to see all the glam she brought to the East Coast city. Without a doubt, they were all sights to behold.
While attending the Michael Kors show, Ponton wore a black off-the-shoulder dress with a high slit going up one side. She paired this look with black pointed shoes, a medium-sized purse, a black bangle on her wrist and a gold anklet on her ankle. A black belt cinched her waist to give her dress a snatched silhouette.
She described the show as “literally amazing” before resetting for the night with a binge of The O.C. and performing her nightly skincare routine.
During the rest of her week, Ponton ran various errands and participated in daily activities, including meeting up with a fellow SI Swimsuit model. She and XANDRA sat down for a quick bite, catching up on whatever these girlies needed to over poached eggs and tasty drinks. Afterwards, Ponton parted ways with XANDRA and spent the rest of the night clubbing with friends.
The next day was the Tory Burch fashion show, where she couldn’t wait to wear an “adorable” outfit. This ensemble featured a white button-up top with circle shapes decorating the hem of the garment. A tan brown skort was the obvious choice with an upper half like this, giving full preppy vibes.
“The Tory Burch show was absolutely incredible. The purses, the shoes and the tailored pants were probably my favorite,” she expressed in her vlog. “And then there was this pink dress. It just fit like chef’s kiss. It was incredible.”
She went on, adding, “I feel like the fun thing about New York Fashion Week is that the shows get to happen at some of the most iconic places in New York, and the Tory Burch show has been everywhere. This show was in like deep, deep Brooklyn. Kind of near Park Slope, if you understand New York.”