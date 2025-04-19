Olivia Ponton Is Road Trip Ready in Sheer Lace Top and Denim Shorts for New Victoria’s Secret PINK Campaign
Olivia Ponton is giving serious Britney Spears in Crossroads vibes for her latest Instagram post!
The 22-year-old model, influencer and two-time SI Swimsuit alum, who made her debut in Montenegro in 2022 before her sophomore shoot in the Dominican Republic in 2023, has been keeping busy lately, whether that means checking out Coachella with her friends, attending a YSL Beauty event in Miami or posting candid glimpses into her day-to-day life for her 7.6 million TikTok followers.
And this week was no less hectic for Ponton, who took to Instagram to post about her latest ad campaign, which saw her modeling with Victoria’s Secret PINK.
You can view Ponton’s Instagram post here!
In the photo set, the model can be seen sitting on the back of a baby pink Mustang with the top down, lounging in a sheer white lace tank top and cut-off denim shorts accessorized with a leather belt—and, of course, there was a pair of Victoria’s Secret PINK brand panties peeking out from her waistband. She finished off the outfit with a much-needed pair of sunglasses to combat the bright desert sunshine.
Her hair and makeup were minimally styled for the shoot, with her blonde locks left blowing in the breeze, giving the photos the vibe of a spur-of-the-moment summer road trip with the besties. Further cementing this girls’ trip aesthetic, the second and third photos in Ponton’s set featured snapshots of her posing alongside fellow models Jordan Leftwich and Isabella Carr, who looked just as ready to hit the road as Ponton was. Leftwich donned a mint green mini skirt and graphic tee combo while Carr opted for a lilac mini dress and chunky necklace.
The photo set shared on Ponton’s Instagram also featured a short video clip where she showed some behind the scenes moments from the shoot, including a clip of her driving the Mustang away while wearing a yellow top, an oversized denim jacket and dainty gold hoop earrings.
And you already know Ponton’s loyal fans and famous friends alike were quick to comment on the exciting new ad campaign, letting the influencer know they approved of her summer style:
“THATS MY ANGEL,” Emma Brooks wrote.
“Girls just want a pink convertible!!!!” One fan exclaimed.
“Olivia, you naturally make this look easy,” another commenter noted (and we’d be hard pressed to disagree with them!).
All in all, these photos are absolute proof that summer can’t come soon enough!