Olivia Ponton Is Ready for Sweater Weather in Sleek and Stylish All-Black Look
A gray sky and a touch of chill didn’t stop Olivia Ponton from turning New York City into her personal runway. The Florida native, who now lives in Manhattan, proved she’s fully leaning into fall with her latest all-black ensemble—equal parts cozy, chic and cool-girl edgy.
A little gloom, a lot of glam
In a new Instagram post captioned “mornings in soho”, the 23-year-old content creator stunned in a chunky black knit sweater featuring a foldover off-the-shoulder neckline that showed off her décolletage and collarbones. Kicking off New York Fashion Week, she paired it with slim-fitting black pants tucked into knee-high boots, creating the perfect Y2K silhouette with a modern twist.
The PINK and Michael Kors ambassador’s structured brown suede tote added a subtle pop of contrast and color—an accessory that leaned fully into the cozy fall aesthetic while still keeping it polished.
“Mami in soho,” fellow SI Swim model Olivia Dunne commented.
“Pretty girl,” Tessa Brooks added.
“omg u should like totally model or something,” Kayla Ryan chimed in, jokingly.
“gorg girl,” Luisa Villafane declared.
“Cutest Eva,” Ella Grace Mendelsohn complimented.
Styling
Ponton styled her long blonde locks smooth, straight and tucked behind her ears, allowing her statement accessories to shine. She wore textured gold earrings, a baby pink manicure and her signature stack of luxe diamond rings for that quiet-luxury touch.
Her makeup was fresh, soft and sultry—just enough to complement the outfit without overpowering it. A luminous base, bronzed and chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush, feathered brows, wispy lashes and a matte taupe lip completed the look.
Ponton also took to TikTok that day to share a list of “Things I’m transforming in September.” Watch here.
Shop similar black off-shoulder sweaters
- Altar‘d State, $74
- Oak and Fort, $108
- Pacsun, $49.50
- Princess Polly, $69
SI Swim history
Ponton, a two-time SI Swimsuit model, made her debut in Montenegro in 2022 and returned for the 2023 issue in Dominica. She’s known for her effortless glam, globe-trotting content and next-level fashion sense—whether she’s in a bikini on a beach or bundled up for a Manhattan morning.
With 2.8 million followers on Instagram and 7.6 million on TikTok, the model has carved out a space in fashion and lifestyle as both a model and Gen-Z It Girl. And, now she’s proving she’s got seasonal style on lock.