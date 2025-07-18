Olivia Ponton Is Breathtaking in White Bikini With Unique Details in Ibiza
Olivia Ponton is serving up bikini realness in Ibiza! The SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut with the brand in Montenegro in 2022—is showing why her collection of over one hundred bikinis is absolutely justified.
Ponton opened up her latest Instagram photo set with a magazine-worthy photo of herself standing in front of tranquil blue waters while wearing a white bikini. The two-piece swimsuit was detailed on the lining with Burberry’s signature fabric design, giving it a luxurious vibe that can’t be beat. Tie strings on the cheeky bikini bottom turned this set into a 10 out of 10 look, making it the perfect bikini for Ponton to add to her ever-growing swimsuit wardrobe.
Check out Ponton’s Instagram post here.
During her trip, the 23-year-old model also discovered that the golden sand of Ibiza was the perfect place to do her quick and easy makeup routine. She began by putting on a light foundation for minimal coverage, then added a peach-tinted blush for an extra pop of color. After that came concealer, which covered up any blemishes.
A quick eyebrow touch-up here and powder there nearly brought the routine to a close—but not before she added the final steps, which included a hydrating glow stick for that dewy look, as well as lipstick and gloss. But most importantly, she topped everything off with a layer of sunscreen to protect her skin from those bright rays.
Alongside snapshots of her time on the beach and a glimpse into her makeup routine, Ponton posted a YouTube video detailing everything she did while she visited Ibiza.
As seen in her vlog, Ponton began her day with a nice breakfast consisting of some of her favorite food items, including a delicious row of croquettes and a tasty sandwich. And of course, breakfast wouldn’t be breakfast without a glass of fruit juice. After her quick meal, Ponton went off to enjoy her peaceful beach day while surrounded by good vibes and even more good eats.
She concluded her beach day with a boat ride before heading back to her hotel to kick off the rest of her Burberry brand trip, which included tanning, partying, editing, shopping and just about everything one can do in Ibiza. Still, what seemed to be the most fun for Ponton was simply being at the beach, taking in the sights and sounds of her environment.
One trip down and plenty more to go. Where will we see Ponton travel to next?