Olivia Ponton Tries on Impressive Swimsuit Collection: ‘I Live in Bikinis’
Olivia Ponton could create her very own swimsuit channel with the number of bikinis she owns.
According to the two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, she has amassed “probably” 200 bikinis over time. Although this may seem excessive to some, she proves that each ensemble has its unique purpose that makes it a must-have in her closet. She also shows there’s never a bad time for a major bikini moment, as she looks runway-ready with each garment she sports.
Ponton took to her YouTube channel to post a vlog about her bikini collection. She began the video showing off swimsuits from brands like ALT Swim and Frankies Bikinis. When it comes to Frankies Bikinis, she can never have too many, as she believes the pieces from this brand are well worth the price.
“In my opinion, this is a perfect example of a staple swimsuit. I’ve had this for, maybe, four years. Great tanning suit. I also love tops like this because you can tie it a bunch of different ways,” Ponton said of her red-orange string bikini. “But I say Frankies are staples because they’re on the pricier side.”
Safe to say, this vlog makes for the perfect recommendation video to decide which brands to shop for specific bikini needs. For example, if someone desires bikinis for flatter chests, Ponton suggests looking through Fae Swim.
“I used to be obsessed with Fae swimsuits, and throughout my swimsuit collection, a lot of my really fun, patterned swimsuits are from Fae. I so obviously don’t have boobs. Fae swimsuits always kind of make it feel like I do,” the SI Swimsuit 2022 rookie expressed.
In case there was any doubt that Ponton is bikini-obsessed, she took to her Instagram to show off some of her favorite pieces. “ I live in bikinis & have my whole life🎀,” she captioned her post consisting of 14 different looks.
See Ponton’s latest Instagram post here.
Ponton is clearly a big fan of bikinis with jewelry accents, as seen in her Instagram post. Pieces like these tend to be a hit amongst fans, which is why she didn’t hesitate to reveal her secrets. Bananhot and Outcast, she mentions, are two go-to brands for pieces like these.
“This is 100% a fan-favorite. My comments always get flooded every time I wear this because it has this really cute matching gold chain, body chain. But this is from Bananhot,” she described, showing off her patterned bikinis. “Any time I have a swimsuit that has jewelry engraved in it [...] I always get, like, max amount of comments and questions. So, this is from Outcast Swimwear.”
With over 34,000 views on her YouTube vlog, and considering the number of bikinis Ponton has yet to include, a second installment of this video may be on the horizon. Her fans—us included—sure hope so.