Olympian Simone Biles Attends U.S. Open in Chic White Crop Top, Matching Pants
The U.S. Open has always been a star-studded affair. The New York major tennis tournament is a highlight of the annual tennis season—and of the city’s sports scene. Spectators travel from all over to sit in the grandstands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The two-week affair always draws big crowds, which includes the biggest and brightest faces in the sporting and entertainment worlds.
This year’s crowd has seen the likes of musician Alicia Keys, actress Ellen Pompeo and former tennis icon Serena Williams. On Sept. 4, Simone Biles added her name to the long list of celebrity attendees, making her first appearance on the sidelines of the popular sporting event.
Much like her fellow attendees, the gymnast couldn’t show up at the tournament in anything other than her best. Biles styled a white cropped tank with baggy white trousers and a light blue button-down for the evening tennis session.
The 11-time Olympic medalist is, of course, an incredible athlete in her own right. And yet, she didn’t shy away from giving the professional tennis players the credit they were due. On the sidelines of the quarterfinal matchup between Iga Świątek and Jessica Pegula, she professed an immense appreciation for the athletes’ skills. “I know exactly how hard these elite athletes work, so it’s really just amazing to be able to see them in their element,” Biles said.
Talent recognizes talent, as they say. That was certainly true of the iconic Biles in her U.S. Open spectator debut.