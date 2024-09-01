Paige Lorenze’s Dainty Tennis-Inspired Manicure for the US Open Is Beyond Adorable
Over the past few years, we’ve grown accustomed to seeing lifestyle content creator Paige Lorenze on the sidelines of the tennis majors. The 26-year-old has been dating American pro tennis player Tommy Paul, 27, since 2022. Through the relationship, she has fostered a deep appreciation for the game—and for her courtside fashion aesthetic, simply termed “tenniscore.”
By her own admission, Lorenze is trying to blend the fashion and tennis worlds through her personal style and her brand, Dairy Boy. That mission manifests in the form of curated courtside outfits and tennis-inspired collection drops, among other things. For the content creator, it seems to be all in the details. Her outfits are planned to a T. Her Dairy Boy collections reflect hours of hard work and design (and, of course, an appreciation for both tennis and fashion). And, unsurprisingly, curated glam.
The US Open kicked off on Aug. 26, and Lorenze was ready. She showed up to the city with luggage full of expertly styled outfits and hit the nail salon mid-week for a manicure to match. Lorenze opted for a simple clear base, but added a touch of tennis-inspired detail to show support for Paul. She walked out of the salon with the cutest manicure, complete with a couple of bright yellow tennis balls on her fingertips.
The touch of color was the perfect complement to the simple black and white sporty chic outfit that she wore to the second round of the US Open. We’re looking forward to seeing more of Lorenze’s curated style as the tournament progresses.