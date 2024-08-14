Simone Biles Is All Smiles in Paris Following Incredible Olympic Run
Simone Biles’s recent trip to Paris will no doubt forever be a favorite. The Olympic gymnast, who broke multiple records and made history more than once at this year’s summer games, left the City of Light with three new gold medals and one silver, bringing her total to 11—the most of any U.S. Olympic gymnast ever.
In a new Instagram post, the 27-year-old—who led the “Golden Girls” to victory in the all-around team event this year—shared a recap of her trip, including moments from outside the gymnasium.
Biles featured a beautiful car selfie as the cover snap, and smiled bright with a glowy glam look, including rosy cheeks, wispy lashes and glossy mauve lips. She donned a simple white tank top and accessorized with a gorgeous, elegant tennis necklace.
In a later pic she was photographed from behind, with her long hair in a braid and wearing a black jumpsuit. The Texas native showed off her super toned and muscular arms and a bright yellow luxurious Louis Vuitton purse. In the following slide, she posed on the front of a boat sailing through the Seine at sunset. Biles rocked a Dior scarf as a top, light blue jeans, sunglasses, tons of silver bracelets and rings and, of course, her goat necklace.
In the final slides the two-time SI Swimsuit model posed on a French balcony, sporting an oversized T-shirt that read “Not From Paris” in cursive lettering.
“from paris with love 💋,” the athlete captioned the fun carousel that she shared with her 12.5 million followers on Aug. 13.
“She’s beauty and she’s grace, she’s Mrs. United States 🇺🇸❤️🥹,” Carolyn Moore commented.
“gorgeous girl 😍,” teammate Hezly Rivera added.
“the fits hit!! love love!!!” Laurie Hernandez exclaimed.
“Pretty as F,” Cardi B complimented.
“Just watched your doc for a second time 🔥 you are truly the GOAT for so many reasons but thank you for being an advocate for mental health!! 👏,” William Scott Blair gushed.
“can’t believe i get to be alive at the same time as simone biles. i am in awe of you,” one fan chimed.