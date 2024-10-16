Our Favorite SI Swimsuit Model Moments From the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Ellie Thumann, Gigi Hadid and More
Six years after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last took place, the once annual event has returned with a flourish. As always, the show was a star-studded affair. Between the big names in the crowd and the talented models on the runway, the New York City event was a momentous one—particularly for the SI Swimsuit family.
Both the pink carpet and the runway were replete with women who have graced the pages of the annual magazine over the years. From start to finish (the carpet to Tyra Banks’s impressive runway walk to close the show), we were enamored with every moment. Here are a few of the familiar faces who made appearances at the event.
Pink carpet moments
Ellie Thumann
Thumann went gold for her pre-runway show appearance. Her gauzy gown featured a sheer skirt, bright sequins and a pale pink strapless bodice. The model sported delicate curls to match.
Xandra Pohl
Pohl went all in on the Victoria’s Secret aesthetic in her two-tone pink suit set, composed of a fitted Chanel blazer and an A-line mini skirt.
Camille Kostek
For her pink carpet moment, Kostek swung for something bright: a stunning fitted maxi in a light blue and bright red color block. The dress featured incredible ruching in the bodice and a flattering side-slit.
Olivia Culpo
Culpo opted for an all-black outfit that happened to match several of the edgy runway looks. Her chic oversized blazer and sheer tights combo was the perfect picture of fall fashion.
Jena Sims
Sims went all out in an ab-baring ensemble for the evening affair. She paired a ribbed bralette with a ruched midi skirt and sequined heels for a really glamorous look.
Runway looks
Gigi Hadid
Hadid opened the fashion show in all pink everything, with the screen flashing “We are back” in the background. Her walk signaled a powerful return for the fashion show, which last aired in 2018.
Tyra Banks
This year marked Banks’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show return after nearly a 20-year hiatus, and she treated the milestone accordingly. The supermodel closed out the show (her first since 2005) in a stunning black-and-silver metallic set, complete with a dramatic cape fit for the big moment.
Ashley Graham
Graham’s entrance was a dramatic one—her all-black outfit was accompanied by smoky air as she strutted down the runway. But our favorite part was the chic floral details (on her wings and her shoes), adding a delicate touch to an otherwise edgy look.
Irina Shayk
Where Graham’s all-black look was floral-tinged, Shayk’s was all stars. Her one-piece and accompanying cape were both adorned with the striking motif.
Valentina Sampaio
Sampaio’s look featured an exaggerated gauzy bow, making for a really eye-catching feature. But perhaps our favorite part was the mesh skirt overtop her set.