Our Favorite SI Swimsuit Model Moments From the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Ellie Thumann, Gigi Hadid and More

The pink carpet and the runway were filled with former brand models in their best, most glamorous looks.

Martha Zaytoun

Ellie Thumann and Gigi Hadid
Ellie Thumann and Gigi Hadid / John Nacion/Getty Images and TheStewartofNY/Getty Image

Six years after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last took place, the once annual event has returned with a flourish. As always, the show was a star-studded affair. Between the big names in the crowd and the talented models on the runway, the New York City event was a momentous one—particularly for the SI Swimsuit family.

Both the pink carpet and the runway were replete with women who have graced the pages of the annual magazine over the years. From start to finish (the carpet to Tyra Banks’s impressive runway walk to close the show), we were enamored with every moment. Here are a few of the familiar faces who made appearances at the event.

Pink carpet moments

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / John Nacion/Getty Images

Thumann went gold for her pre-runway show appearance. Her gauzy gown featured a sheer skirt, bright sequins and a pale pink strapless bodice. The model sported delicate curls to match.

Xandra Pohl

Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl / John Nacion/Getty Images

Pohl went all in on the Victoria’s Secret aesthetic in her two-tone pink suit set, composed of a fitted Chanel blazer and an A-line mini skirt.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / John Nacion/Getty Images

For her pink carpet moment, Kostek swung for something bright: a stunning fitted maxi in a light blue and bright red color block. The dress featured incredible ruching in the bodice and a flattering side-slit.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo / John Nacion/Getty Images

Culpo opted for an all-black outfit that happened to match several of the edgy runway looks. Her chic oversized blazer and sheer tights combo was the perfect picture of fall fashion.

Jena Sims

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sims went all out in an ab-baring ensemble for the evening affair. She paired a ribbed bralette with a ruched midi skirt and sequined heels for a really glamorous look.

Runway looks

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid / TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Hadid opened the fashion show in all pink everything, with the screen flashing “We are back” in the background. Her walk signaled a powerful return for the fashion show, which last aired in 2018.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks / TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

This year marked Banks’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show return after nearly a 20-year hiatus, and she treated the milestone accordingly. The supermodel closed out the show (her first since 2005) in a stunning black-and-silver metallic set, complete with a dramatic cape fit for the big moment.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Graham’s entrance was a dramatic one—her all-black outfit was accompanied by smoky air as she strutted down the runway. But our favorite part was the chic floral details (on her wings and her shoes), adding a delicate touch to an otherwise edgy look.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk / TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Where Graham’s all-black look was floral-tinged, Shayk’s was all stars. Her one-piece and accompanying cape were both adorned with the striking motif.

Valentina Sampaio

Valentina Sampaio
Valentina Sampaio / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sampaio’s look featured an exaggerated gauzy bow, making for a really eye-catching feature. But perhaps our favorite part was the mesh skirt overtop her set.

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

