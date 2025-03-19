Paige Spiranac Rocked Bold Cut-Out Swimwear for Her SI Swimsuit Debut—Shop These Similar Looks
Social media star and entrepreneur Paige Spiranac made her unforgettable debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit back in 2018, posing on the beach and in the waters of gorgeous Aruba. Channeling a sexy, sophisticated, Bond girl aesthetic, the Colorado native flaunted her impressively toned figure in black swimsuits. Rocking different styles, nearly all of her looks included bold cut-outs, creating a stunning gallery of images we frequently look back at.
Spiranac, who will appear in the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore sequel this summer, made her triumphant return to SI Swimsuit in 2024, initiated into the class of “Legends” for an extra special photo shoot in celebration of the 60th anniversary. Posing for Yu Tsai, the 31-year-old former golf pro was as glamorous as ever for the feature, captured in Hollywood, Fla. It goes without saying that Spiranac looks great in anything she wears—whether she’s on the golf course or at the beach posing for the magazine and everything in between.
While looking for 2025 spring/summer swimsuit inspo, we couldn’t help but look back at Spiranac’s first-ever appearance in the magazine which is completely timeless. Though the exact items she wore aren’t all still available for purchase, we just rounded up for similar pieces that could totally be staples in anyone’s swimwear collection.
But first, check out the inspo:
Here are four similar, on-trend styles perfect any tropical trip or beach day.
Riot Swim Blaise One Piece - Black, $150 (riotswim.com)
This daring black one-shoulder one-piece features a high hip-cut, a scoop neck and a flattering cut-off on one side of the midriff. With stretchy material, this item from Riot Swim is totally breathable and comfortable.
Michael Costello x Revolve Kailo One Piece, $148 (revolve.com)
Another gorgeous one-shoulder option, this black one-piece features cut-outs diagonally across the chest and horizontally across the stomach. Providing the perfect opportunity to flaunt your midriff, the swimsuit from Michael Costello x Revolve also features pretty silver circular hardware, elevating the overall look.
Lulus Sun Bound Black Cutout One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $47.20 (lulus.com)
Yes, we’re highlighting another one-shoulder black one-piece—we told you, the style is just so trendy right now! This Lulus suit features a cut-out on the neckline as well as a sizable one on the lower chest into the upper stomach. With a high-waisted feature, this is a great option for comfortability and sexiness. It’s also made of stretchy fabric and is currently on sale.
ALAÏA Trikini One Piece Swimsuit, $850 (fwrd.com)
Last but certainly not least, this unique black cut-out one-piece featuring a halter neck is perfect for those looking to splurge. With the top taking the shape of a bandana, there are two cut-outs perfectly placed at the hip for just the right amount of skin reveal. Made in Italy, this is a high-quality item from ALAÏA that would look great for years to come.