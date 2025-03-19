Swimsuit

Paige Spiranac Rocked Bold Cut-Out Swimwear for Her SI Swimsuit Debut—Shop These Similar Looks

The golf influencer and model was breathtaking in these sultry suits and you can emulate the aesthetic this spring/summer season.

Natalie Zamora

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Social media star and entrepreneur Paige Spiranac made her unforgettable debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit back in 2018, posing on the beach and in the waters of gorgeous Aruba. Channeling a sexy, sophisticated, Bond girl aesthetic, the Colorado native flaunted her impressively toned figure in black swimsuits. Rocking different styles, nearly all of her looks included bold cut-outs, creating a stunning gallery of images we frequently look back at.

Spiranac, who will appear in the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore sequel this summer, made her triumphant return to SI Swimsuit in 2024, initiated into the class of “Legends” for an extra special photo shoot in celebration of the 60th anniversary. Posing for Yu Tsai, the 31-year-old former golf pro was as glamorous as ever for the feature, captured in Hollywood, Fla. It goes without saying that Spiranac looks great in anything she wears—whether she’s on the golf course or at the beach posing for the magazine and everything in between.

While looking for 2025 spring/summer swimsuit inspo, we couldn’t help but look back at Spiranac’s first-ever appearance in the magazine which is completely timeless. Though the exact items she wore aren’t all still available for purchase, we just rounded up for similar pieces that could totally be staples in anyone’s swimwear collection.

But first, check out the inspo:

Paige Spiranac poses in a black cut-out bikini while on set with SI Swimsuit in Aruba.
Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Paige Spiranac wore a revealing black bikini featuring cut-outs while in Aruba for her SI Swimsuit shoot in 2018.
Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Paige Spiranac models a black cut-out bikini in the waters of Aruba while on set with SI Swimsuit in 2018.
Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Here are four similar, on-trend styles perfect any tropical trip or beach day.

Riot Swim Blaise One Piece - Black, $150 (riotswim.com)

A black one-piece swimsuit with one-shoulder and a midriff cut-out.
Blaise One Piece in Black / Riot Swim

This daring black one-shoulder one-piece features a high hip-cut, a scoop neck and a flattering cut-off on one side of the midriff. With stretchy material, this item from Riot Swim is totally breathable and comfortable.

Michael Costello x Revolve Kailo One Piece, $148 (revolve.com)

A black one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit featuring cut-outs on the midriff and silver circular accents.
Kailo One Piece / Michael Costello x Revolve

Another gorgeous one-shoulder option, this black one-piece features cut-outs diagonally across the chest and horizontally across the stomach. Providing the perfect opportunity to flaunt your midriff, the swimsuit from Michael Costello x Revolve also features pretty silver circular hardware, elevating the overall look.

Lulus Sun Bound Black Cutout One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $47.20 (lulus.com)

A black one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit with the midriff exposed.
Sun Bound Black Cutout One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit / Lulus

Yes, we’re highlighting another one-shoulder black one-piece—we told you, the style is just so trendy right now! This Lulus suit features a cut-out on the neckline as well as a sizable one on the lower chest into the upper stomach. With a high-waisted feature, this is a great option for comfortability and sexiness. It’s also made of stretchy fabric and is currently on sale.

ALAÏA Trikini One Piece Swimsuit, $850 (fwrd.com)

A black halter-neck one-piece swimsuit featuring cut-outs at the hip.
Trikini One Piece Swimsuit / ALAÏA, fwrd

Last but certainly not least, this unique black cut-out one-piece featuring a halter neck is perfect for those looking to splurge. With the top taking the shape of a bandana, there are two cut-outs perfectly placed at the hip for just the right amount of skin reveal. Made in Italy, this is a high-quality item from ALAÏA that would look great for years to come.

