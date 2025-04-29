Paige Spiranac Just Served Her Cutest Golf Look Yet in Colorful Crop Top and Mini Skirt
Paige Spiranac brought a much-needed pop of color to the green this week, and we’re all taking notes for our summer wardrobe!
The 32-year-old social media influencer, entrepreneur and two-time SI Swimsuit alum—having made her debut with the brand in 2018 in Aruba before coming back for round two in 2024 for the SI Swimsuit 60th Anniversary Legends shoot—is no stranger to posting her unbelievably adorable looks on Instagram, and who better to go to for golf-friendly fashion than the self-proclaimed “OG Insta golf girl?” A former D1 college athlete, Spiranac played professional golf before she pursued modeling, so she knows a thing or two about dominating the greens and looking good while doing it.
With that in mind, her latest outfit certainly has us feeling blue—though, we’re anything but sad about it!
In a new Instagram reel simply captioned, “My golf outfit of the day 🥰,” Spiranac sported a beautiful blue mini skirt—emphasis on the mini part—and a cropped blue and white floral patterned matching top. She accessorized the look with a single matching blue glove for a stylish serve and small golden hoop earrings, along with white socks and sneakers, which added a fun pop of pink to the outfit thanks to her bright magenta shoelaces.
Her gorgeous blonde hair was parted down the middle before being pulled into loosely braided pigtails to keep her hair off her face for those all-important swings. Meanwhile, her makeup was a pre-summertime dream, with the influencer opting for natural-looking skin, a peachy cheek, long lashes and a mauve lip.
And of course, Spiranac’s fans were quick to comment on the adorable ensemble, taking to Instagram to show their support for the social media star’s fashion sense:
“You make everything look amazing!!!” One fan commented.
“Cutie Patootie with a huge swing! 🔥,” a commenter agreed.
“Look amazing Paige. Golf Szn in full swing 🫶🙌💯💃🏼🥰⛳️🏌️♀️,” another fan assured.
There are certainly some fun things on the horizon for the golf superstar, including a cameo in the highly anticipated sequel to Adam Sandler’s beloved golf comedy, Happy Gilmore 2, hitting Netflix July 25. While the exact context of her cameo is still unknown, Spiranac will be in good company, as the film also includes appearances from Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny, Reggie Bush and Travis Kelce, as well as some other professional golfers like Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Lee Trevino and Keegan Bradley—just to name a few.
And it turns out many of these appearances won’t merely be cameos! Per Cinemablend, Netflix’s Full Swing creator Chad Mumm, who was involved behind the scenes on Happy Gilmore 2, noted, “These aren’t like drive-by cameos. They’re in the entire third act of the movie, they have a lot of lines.”