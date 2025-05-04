Paige Spiranac Is Red-Hot on the Greens, Sports Figure-Flaunting Monochrome Look for Event
Paige Spiranac is back for more social media coverage with Grass League, blessing the greens once again with yet another red-hot look!
In case you missed it, the former professional golfer and SI Swimsuit Legend partnered up with the brand this week for a multi-day event where she turned plenty of heads thanks to the sheer black ensemble she sported while conducting interviews on their green carpet during the first day.
For day two, the social media superstar and self-proclaimed “OG Insta golf girl” returned for another round, this time trading in the dark shades for a pop of fiery fabulousness.
Captioning her post, “Great day watching some amazing golf day 1 at the @grassleague! Excited for day 2⛳️ Follow @grassleague to see all the action during my takeover!” Spiranac was all smiles while sporting a monochromatic cherry red outfit. She opted for a simple tube top, which perfectly complemented the tan lines visible on her shoulders, pairing the casual piece with a matching set of leggings. Featuring a thick lace band to further accent her waist, the final look was equal parts cool and comfy—ideal for a day spent outside walking around the course.
Her blonde tresses were pulled back off her face into a high ponytail, further adding to the overall casualness of the aesthetic. Her makeup was a soft, summertime-friendly glam which highlighted pink cheeks, white eyeshadow and a glossy mauve lip. As a final touch for just a hint of sparkle, she accessorized the understated outfit with gold and silver rings and simple hoops.
During her social media stint with Grass League, Spiranac took to their Instagram stories to share some video clips of her many adventures throughout the day. These included walking the vibrantly green courses just before tee off, showing attendees the event’s gorgeous hospitality area courtesy of Gila River Resorts & Casinos and riding around in a golf cart—or at least trying to (as she may have also documented her unfortunate issues with one particularly finicky golf cart).
And the social media sensation got plenty of support in the comment section of her day two outfit post, with a myriad of her 4 million followers taking time out of their day to share some love:
“Have a great time Paige! Looking lovely as always! Keep having fun and making people laugh with your humor! 🙌🙌🙌,” one fan wrote.
“Tremendous outfit, Boss!” Another commenter added.
“So many loving comments. This gig is perfect for you. You’re bringing hundreds of thousands of eyes to this event. You Rock!” One fan noted (and honestly, we couldn’t agree more!).