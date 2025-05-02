Paige Spiranac’s Glamorous Sheer Grass League Dress Is an Instant Show-Stealer
Paige Spiranac further proved she’s a woman of many talents, as she completely stole the show during a recent event!
The 32-year-old former professional golfer, SI Swimsuit Legend and social media star hit the greens again this week—but this time, she left her clubs behind, trading them in for a microphone. Doing social media coverage for Grass League—which is described on the brand’s official X account as “the world’s first high-stakes lighted par-3 golf league”—the influencer took to the appropriately-colored green carpet to interview various athletes for the weekend event.
And you already know the social media superstar turned some heads with her latest daring look!
You can check out Spiranac’s interviews here!
Spiranac sported a daring, sheer, all-black number for the event, which appeared to be made up of two distinct pieces. First, her top was a see-through black collared button-up, which she layered on top of a black and cheetah print bra so the undergarment was barely visible through the ruched fabric. On the bottom, she opted for a matching black ruched pencil skirt. While the hem of the skirt sat just above her knees, the sheer overlay revealed a slightly shorter opaque skirt beneath—the perfect compromise option for those unable to choose between a mini or midi moment.
In a wider shot of the full ensemble seen in the video interviews, the social media influencer paired the monochromatic look with a pop of red in the form of her strappy heels, opting for silver rings and matching hoops for her accessories.
Her stunning blonde hair was freshly blown-out, gently waving down onto her shoulders in a classic look that would have been right at home on any Victoria’s Secret runway (seriously, every time a woman sports a blow-out this good, a Victoria's Secret angel gets her wings). Her makeup was equally soft, as her fabulous face was finished with golden tones, white eyeshadow, long lashes and a summery pink gloss for the perfect pout.
And this is the second time Spiranac has popped into the sports news cycle recently, having made headlines earlier this week thanks to an episode of The SPINvitational, where she revealed her college crush on a PGA star in the most relatable terms possible:
“I did go to school at SDSU with Xander Schauffele, and another fun fact is I had a crush on him and he wanted nothing to do with me,” Spiranac said, per the New York Post. “He met his wife Maya at SDSU, so it was meant to be. Didn’t work out for me in that way.”
She also touched on the various rumors that she’s dated other famous athletes, saying, “Never been on a date with anyone famous. I’ve had pro athletes or famous people slide in my DMs. [...] It’s funny because I’ll see all these headlines. There was one where I shot content with Bryson [DeChambeau], and then a headline said I was dating [him]. Tom Brady was one of them, which was so crazy.”