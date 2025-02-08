Penny Lane Flaunts Her Fit Figure in Classic Checkered String Bikini
Penny Lane is making the most of her jet-setting adventures, soaking up the sun in St. Barth and taking in the beautiful sights of Paris. The London native recently shared a fun-filled Instagram photo dump, showcasing her dreamy travels and impeccable style.
In the cover snap, the SI Swimsuit rookie, who posed for the magazine in Portugal last year, admired the intricate ceiling paintings of the Palais Garnier, capturing the elegance of the historic opera house. The model, who was discovered by the magazine through the Swim Search open casting call, then transported fans to the beach, posing alongside her best friend Grace Adèle in a chic checkered bikini from Loleia Swim. Another sultry shot captured Lane from above, highlighting her toned figure, sun-kissed glow and long, lean legs in the black-and-white textured Gingham Contrast String Top (now sold out) and Bottoms ($50.54).
“Raw milk is back,” the Pleasure Padel Club founder captioned the slideshow.
The third image featured the most delectable juicy hamburger plated with a side of crisp fries and white onions. In other photos, Lane donned multiple swimwear looks from Melissa Odabash, including the Miami White Set ($248) and flaunted her super-sculpted abs. She also shared a behind the scenes glimpse from a steamy lingerie campaign with Incanto Official. In one adorable video, Lane filmed herself on the airplane, her flawless skin and mesmerizing blue eyes glowing from the sun shining through the small window.
She rounded out the carousel with a quote from Kavya Dixit, that read, “We rush to make love last forever and end up ending it.”
“It’s so back!” commented Abby Ries, referring to Lane’s caption.
“🫠💖💖,” Ella Ayalon wrote.
“Damn that burger looks sexy!” added Steele Lee.
Today, the content creator uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her life full of traveling. She is an advocate for body positivity and is constantly inspiring confidence while encouraging fans to chase their dreams.
“I share Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s passion for promoting healthy body standards, particularly in the fashion industry. It is heartening to see that there has been a shift towards more inclusive and body-positive representations in media and advertising, but there is still a long way to go. I believe that everyone should be celebrated for their unique qualities and strengths, rather than being judged based on their appearance or conforming to narrow beauty standards,” she told the publication. “It is exciting to see that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has been a champion for this movement, and I am honored to be a part of this history in the making. I hope that we can continue to work towards a world where all individuals are valued and appreciated for who they are, and where healthy body standards and body positivity are the norms rather than the exception.”