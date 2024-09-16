Penny Lane Was a Frilly Feminine Dream in a White Ruffled Two-Piece in Portugal: Get the Look
SI Swimsuit rookie Penny Lane’s fashion sense knows no bounds. She‘s a breathtaking beauty in all sorts of aesthetics—from groovy ’70s style and edgy leather moments to quiet luxury sophisticated and European summer florals, the English model is always nailing her looks.
While on location with the franchise in Portgual for her feature with photographer Ben Watts for the 2024 issue, Lane donned the most gorgeous series of flirty, feminine bikinis and one-pieces. Each was inspired by balletcore and cottagecore aesthetics, and pulled inspo from the beautiful landscapes of the setting in the Douro Valley.
We’re super obsessed with this dainty white set from My Mum Made It, which is on sale now.
Sweet Rose Bikini Top, $28 and Sweet Rose Bikini Thong, $33 (mymum-madeit.com)
This sustainably-made set features a sporty square neck bralette style top with adjustable straps and a frilly thong bikini bottom. Both pieces include a delicate, cute pink rose detail at the front. Shop more at mymun-madeit.com.
Lane, who is the cofounder of the Pleasure Padel Club, was named co-winner of last year’s Swim Search open casting call.
“When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come. I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were. I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them,” she shared. “Looking back, I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment.”